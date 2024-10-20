Brian Daboll Names Giants QB ‘Going Forward’ After Daniel Jones Benching

Brian Daboll changed quarterbacks because he wanted a “spark” during Week 7’s 28-3 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, but the New York Giants’ head coach confirmed Daniel Jones will remain the starter “going forward,” despite riding the bench in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.

Daboll revealed he’s sticking with Jones over backup Drew Lock, when speaking to reporters shortly after game on Sunday, October 21. The beleaguered coach admitted he “made a change in the fourth quarter when it was 28-3, we had a hundred yards, just to create a spark. Daniel will be the quarterback going forward,” per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos.

Standing by Jones is a bold show of faith from a coach surely under pressure after the Giants slipped to 2-5. They’ve lost every game at home this season and were upstaged by former two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley, the player Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen essentially chose Jones over.

Brian Daboll Continuing to Risk All for Daniel Jones

Daboll and Schoen won’t have endeared themselves to Giants CEO John Mara, after he watched Jones flounder and Barkley dominate. Mara made it clear during the offseason he’d “have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I’ll tell you that.”

The quote was made when the Giants appeared on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” (h/t Talkin’ Giants).

Schoen didn’t want to pay a running back top dollar, and he couldn’t after handing Jones a $160-million contract the previous year. Both decisions looked foolhardy when Barkley stomped his way to 176 yards and a touchdown on just 17 carries.

His revenge game was in sharp contrast to Jones being sent packing after compiling 99 yards through the air, averaging just 4.7 yards per pass and taking seven sacks. Perhaps all the punishment he endured behind a dire offensive line missing its standout performer, injured All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas, is why Jones gets a reprieve.

Poor pass protection and questionable arm strength have denied Jones and the Giants the big plays they need to change the narrative. Daboll was asked why he still thinks Jones can deliver some “explosive” moments, and the man in charge once again indicated No. 8 will get another chance to get it right, per Giants Videos, “We have some guys around him that I think can create explosive plays. And we’ll go just back to the drawing board and do the very best we can.”

Handing out second and third chances to a struggling signal-caller is beyond risky for Daboll. He agreed to let Barkley walk in free agency and then took over the play-calling, so the Giants feeble output is all on Daboll.

Worse still, a stagnant offense is far from the only problem.

Giants Defense Faltered in Key Moments

Defense has been a strength for the Giants this season, but they couldn’t stand up to the Eagles in clutch moments. Not only did Barkley rip off multiple long runs, quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for two scores and also hit wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 41-yard touchdown.

The Giants were visibly banged up in key areas. Like when primary edge-rusher Brian Burns showed the ill effects of a lingering groin injury, while All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, who had been dealing with a hip problem, needed to be rested in certain moments, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Burns had been on the sideline for this entire series, but he's back in on third-and-7. Dexter Lawrence also on the field after resting for the start of this drive. https://t.co/FQxekEQQdf — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 20, 2024

Lawrence and Burns are the leaders of a swarming pass rush, so their health is crucial to the success of this defense. Especially if coordinator Shane Bowen’s unit can’t stop the run.

It was a problem last season when the Giants allowed 4.7 yards per carry, the second-most in the league. That number was only a marginal improvement from the 5.2 yards per rush the defense gave up in 2022.

They won’t face running backs the quality of Barkley every week, but the Giants have to get tougher on the ground. Jones just has to get better period.