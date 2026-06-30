Ex-Giants HC Brian Daboll Linked to Contender Job in Dianna Russini Bodycam Leak

The Dianna Russini scandal has rocked the NFL world this offseason, and it seems to have finally made a connection with the New York Giants.

The latest update is leaked footage from a traffic stop in January 2026 involving Russini and the Ridgewood, New Jersey police department, where the former reporter attempted to use her connections as an NFL insider to get out of a ticket for texting and driving.

In the video posted to YouTube by The Center Square’s Adam Herbets, Russini tells the officer who pulled her over that she was breaking the news about the Buffalo Bills firing Sean McDermott, and that ex-Giants head coach Brian Daboll was on the phone with Russini, telling her he wanted the then-vacant job.

Dianna Russini Pulls the Brian Daboll Card

It was widely reported that Daboll, who had been fired by the New York Giants two months earlier, was in the running for several head coaching gigs during the 2026 hiring cycle.

Daboll, who previously served as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021, was clearly interested in reuniting with his former quarterback Josh Allen.

In the bodycam footage, Russini reveals she was in the midst of a phone call with Daboll, who was allegedly telling her about his interest in the Bills gig.

“I’m an NFL reporter, and I just broke that Sean McDermott got fired from the Bills… and that I was just sending a tweet. I was gonna pull over, because I have to make calls. I know you don’t care, but I just wanted you to know my reason why,” Russini told the officer.

“You know who I was on the phone with? Brian Daboll. He wants the job.”

Russini and the officer’s exchange continued, with the former senior insider at The Athletic talking about the Minnesota Vikings, the cop’s self-proclaimed favorite team.

She showed text messages between her and Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, and told the officer that their quarterback (presumably J.J. McCarthy) “sucks.”

The police officer let Russini off with a warning and didn’t give her a ticket, but the real revelation was that she did not FaceTime an NFL head coach to get out of a traffic violation, as she had once said on the Stugotz and Company podcast.

Brian Daboll’s Head Coaching Interest

It didn’t come as much of a shock that the former New York Giants head coach was interested in getting a similar job elsewhere.

After all, Daboll is a former Coach of the Year, and at least showed he was capable of working with quarterbacks and scheming up a solid offense.

But as the leader of a team? His track record was questionable at best. Throughout his Giants tenure, Daboll compiled a 21-41-1 record.

Regardless, he still got head coach consideration and interviews with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders, and he’ll likely receive interest next season as well if all goes well with Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans in 2026.

Of course, if the bodycam footage of Russini is to be believed, his first choice was with his old stomping grounds in Buffalo.