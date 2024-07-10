Brian Daboll, Giants Grilled Commanders Star Before the Draft

Brian Daboll knows how to put quarterbacks through their paces, something Jayden Daniels is unlikely to forget, even though he’s set to face Daboll’s New York Giants twice as a rookie.

Daniels, who was selected second overall by NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL draft, met with Daboll and the Giants prior to the big day at the Scouting Combine. It was due diligence by the Giants on the best passers in this year’s class, and Daboll was determined to see what Daniels could handle mentally.

A pointed exchange between coach and player was filmed for the second episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants” on Max. The episode aired on Tuesday, July 9 and showed Daboll test Daniels’ skills and awareness at the chalkboard.

With general manager Joe Schoen taking a keen interest, Daboll gave Daniels a rapid play call: “Gun Charlie Right. 64 House X In.”

The X’s and O’s nomenclature was followed by Daboll’s demand, “Give it back to me,” instructing Daniels not to look at the board. While Daniels mistakenly replied “F In,” Daboll let it slide, but asked “if it’s Cover 1, what do we want you to do.”

Daniels offered the perfect response: “Throw a touchdown.” The Heisman Trophy winner’s bravado impressed Daboll, who replied, “Alright. I like that answer.”

The coolness under fire Daniels showed during his grilling clearly appealed to Daboll. Yet, the coach may feel differently if the would-be franchise QB helps the Commanders punish Big Blue for not drafting him.

If that happens, it’ll shine further, unflattering light on the Giants’ decision to go all in on struggling veteran signal-caller Daniel Jones.

Jayden Daniels Could’ve Transformed Giants

There wouldn’t have been many Giants fans unhappy if Schoen and Daboll had been impressed enough to trade up for Daniels on draft day. The former LSU standout’s arrival could have had a transformative effect on a team seemingly restrained by its inconsistency at football’s most important position.

It’s not as if the Giants weren’t at least open to moving up the board in Round 1. Schoen was even bold enough to ask the New England Patriots, owners of the third-overall pick, to keep him informed of their intentions.

The exchange between Schoen and Pats’ de facto general manager Eliot Wolf was also shown on “Hard Knocks” and relayed by Empire Sports Media’s Anthony Rivardo.

New England ultimately chose to take Drake Maye, but the Giants had been keen on a quarterback compared to former Daboll protege Josh Allen. Maye thrived at North Carolina, but no college player was as dynamic as Daniels in 2023.

The 23-year-old threw 40 touchdown passes, while also rushing for more than 1,000 yards, per The Athletic.

Jayden Daniels' 2023 season totals: ◽️ 3,812 passing yards

◽️ 40 passing TDs

◽️ 1,134 rushing yards

◽️ 10 rushing TDs

◽️ 4 INTs

◽️ 9-3 record Heisman? pic.twitter.com/UIWsLrC3fo — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 25, 2023

Daniels’ core dual-threat skills and awesome production are now the Giants problems, but they may not be as big a challenge as Daboll faces getting Jones back on track.

Brian Daboll Needs to Restore Daniel Jones

Daboll earned deserved plaudits after helping Jones enjoy a career-best season in 2022. Unfortunately, the coach’s reputation as a QB whisperer took a hit after Jones stumbled though a turnover-ridden and injury-riddled campaign last season.

Now the pressure is on Daboll to prove Schoen was right to pay Jones and let Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley walk in free agency. Equipping Jones with a stronger supporting cast was an obvious place to start, and the Giants did their bit by drafting wide receiver Malik Nabers after signing veteran offensive linemen Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor.

Ultimately though, Daboll needs to refine Jones’ mechanics and coax better decision making from the starter. Those are standard coaching points, but crucial if Jones is ever going to make the grade as a quarterback who can help the Giants win big.

The outcome will depend on how Jones responds to Daboll’s intense methods of teaching, something that created tension between the pair last season.