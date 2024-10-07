Brian Daboll Has Message for Giants Fans After Seahawks Win

The New York Giants secured victory number two on October 6, upsetting the Seattle Seahawks on the road at Lumen Field in Washington, 29-20.

After the game, head coach Brian Daboll made it a point to address the Big Blue fanbase and every NYG supporter that traveled out west to Seattle.

“And let me say this… our fans were awesome again,” Daboll said. “Traveling out on the road. I mean, it’s nice to hear New York Giant chants at the end of the game. So, shout-out to the fans.”

Daboll was also very pleased with his team’s performance as a whole against the Seahawks.

“There’s a lot of things to clean up but I’m proud of our team, I’m proud of our coaches,” he expressed to reporters. “To come all the way across the country and lose a tough couple of games here in the last month — which I thought we competed at — I think we’re getting better.”

“We’re certainly not there,” Daboll added, “but I just think the cohesiveness of the staff, the players — I think that’s important, particularly early on in the year. A lot of hard workers. A lot of team players that put the team first, but [a] long way to go. This is one game in a tough environment.”

The Giants head coach concluded that he’s most proud of how his team “responded early in the game” after the 102-yard fumble return touchdown.

Giants’ Brian Daboll Credits Daniel Jones & Darius Slayton for Week 5 Performance

Although Daboll noted that Isaiah Simmons got the game ball for his key blocked field goal that sealed the win, he was also very complimentary of two veteran players on the offensive side — quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Darius Slayton.

“He’s very dependable, and he’s smart,” Daboll said of Slayton after the game. Explaining that with Malik Nabers sidelined, Slayton switched over into the star rookie’s typical role.

“That’s [Slayton] though, he’s a great teammate and he’s always done whatever we’ve asked of him,” the Giants HC continued. “And I’ve said that numerous times. So, I’m happy for him.”

The veteran wideout had a huge game, with 8 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. Jones targeted Slayton 11 times, displaying trust in the long-time NYG pass-catcher once again.

As for the aforementioned Jones, Daboll voiced that he thought “our quarterback played good again” early in the press conference. Later, he praised his QB in more detail.

“It’s always been fun to coach him because he’s a true pro,” Daboll said. “Again, always want the results but [we] have a lot of confidence in [Jones]. How he’s playing, how he’s preparing. Feel comfortable putting the ball in his hands and that’s what we did early in the game — we went after him a little bit throwing the ball. So, I’ve got a lot of confidence in him.”

Jones finished Week 5 with 257 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns and a 109.6 passer rating.

Giants HC Brian Daboll Is Once Again Showing Grit After Upset Win Over Seahawks

Every time NFL writers begin to speculate on Daboll’s job security, the Giants head coach seems to rally the troops and respond with a well-coached effort and an upset win.

He did it last year down the stretch with undrafted quarterback Tommy DeVito at the helm, and he’s done it twice already in 2024 — righting the ship with unexpected road victories over the Cleveland Browns and Seahawks.

Now Big Blue heads back home — where they have yet to win this season — for the next two weeks, but it’s not an easy stretch of the schedule on paper. The Giants will face the 1-4 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, who were initially expected to be a Super Bowl contender despite their record, and then they play the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

And while it’s nice to see Daboll’s Giants continuing to show grit and determination in the face of adversity, they have to begin stacking some victories as they did in 2022. Week 6 would be a great place to start.