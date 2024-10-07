Giants Designed Game-Winning Play for Isaiah Simmons vs. Seahawks

The blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by Bryce Ford-Wheaton to help the New York Giants beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 was no accident. Instead, it was a play specially designed for Isaiah Simmons to make the block, a play special teams coach Michael Ghobrial drew up just for the Seahaws and saved for the key moment of Big Blue’s 29-20 win at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 6.

That win was sealed when Simmons hurdled through the line, as planned, to get his hands on the ball and deflect Jason Myers’ kick into the grateful arms of Ford-Wheaton. The latter turned his “first career touch” into a game-sealing touchdown via a 60-yard return.

Head coach Brian Daboll explained how there was nothing random about this play, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan: “ST coach Michael Ghobrial came in with that FG block play on Tuesday. They picked Isaiah Simmons as the hurdler, per coach Brian Daboll. They were waiting throughout the game to call it. Worked perfectly on the game’s biggest play.”

Simmons getting the game ball was a fitting reward, but he ought to share the accolade with Ghobrial. The assistant coach was credited by Daboll with calling this particular block “at the perfect time. … It was a well-executed play,” per Giants.com Managing Editor Dan Salomone.

Positive plays in football’s third phase have been a rarity for the Giants in recent years, so this is a big win for Ghobrial. He took on the unenviable task of trying to rebuild following last season’s disaster, after previous coordinator Thomas McGaughey was shown the door.

This play is proof Ghobrial’s unit is trending in the right direction. It’s also a notable moment for Simmons and wide receiver Ford-Wheaton, two players who are struggling for playing time at their natural positions, but are still staying relevant in a key area.

Isaiah Simmons Made the Most of Limited Duty vs. Seahawks

Simmons’ struggles getting on the field are best summed up by the 26-year-old not playing a single snap on defense in Seattle. As Dan Duggan of The Athletic observed, “That’s how to make the most of your role.”

It’s been tough for Simmons to convince the Giants’ defensive staff of his worth. The eighth pick in the 2020 NFL draft has never fit into a traditional position. He’s always been more of a roving hybrid, but the Giants have struggled to use Simmons’ range of talents wisely.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen envisaged an interesting new role for the 238-pounder, but that plan hasn’t worked. It left Simmons confused about where he fits on this team.

Special teams is providing an unlikely answer for both Simmons and Ford-Wheaton.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton Quietly Becoming a Star on Special Teams

His maiden career touchdown is far from the first impressive play made by Ford-Wheaton on special teams this season. The Giants might have a potential star quitely developing in this oft-overlooked area of football.

Daboll is aware of what value former undrafted free agent Ford-Wheaton adds to the kicking game. He praised the gunner’s efforts during Week 3’s 21-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Asked about a key tackle to limit a return to just three yards, Daboll told Giants.com Senior Writer Michael Eisen, “That’s his (Ford-Wheaton’s) primary role on this football team, special teams, and gunner is a huge part of that. That’s his job, is to make sure that he excels in that role and continues to improve as a young player. I think he’s got the size and explosiveness and strength to do that job at a high level. We’re going to need him to continue to do that.”

Doing the unfashionable work in kick coverage is helping Ford-Wheaton carve out a niche role for the Giants. He’s unlikely to feature much as a wide receiver when veterans Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson are playing bigger roles, while rookie Malik Nabers has been sensational.

Special teams is where Ford-Wheaton establishes his value. In the process, he and Simmons are helping turn one of last season’s major weaknesses into a burgeoning team strength.