Giants Told to ‘Call’ 66.5-Sack DL After Roy Robertson-Harris Blow

They thought they’d done all they could to reload along the defensive line, but the New York Giants’ plans post-Dexter Lawrence II suffered an early blow when versatile D-end and tackle Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles at OTAs, so Big Blue have been told to “call” a veteran three-time Pro Bowler with 66.5 sacks to his credit who is one of the biggest names still available in 2026 NFL free agency.

As Football Gameplan owner Emory Hunt Jr. told CBS Sports, “You know who’s always available? Jadeveon Clowney. He’s always good for one-year contract, prove-it-deal, right? So that would be the guy I’d call right quick.”

Hunt was responding to his CBS Sports colleague Ryan Wilson citing the injury suffered by Robertson-Harris as “one of the concerns” for the rebuilding Giants headed into the 2026 NFL season.

It’s a valid concern, and Clowney is an interesting name to suggest as a possible fix because of his scheme fit and strong ties to this coaching staff.

Jadeveon Clowney an Intriguing Fit to Replace Roy Robertson-Harris

Let’s get the obvious sticking point with Hunt’s idea out of the way early. Clowney’s more edge defender than defensive tackle.

He wouldn’t be a like-for-like replacement along the interior, but the 33-year-old’s playing style still suits what the Giants need up front. Clowney has arguably long been more of a force against the run than rushing the passer, a vital quality for a defense that surrendered a league-high 5.3 yards per carry last season.

While Clowney can put heat on the pocket, the fact the first-overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft has never posted double-digit sacks in a single season, tells its own story. That needn’t bother the Giants, who hardly need more edge-rusher help when 16.5-sack Pro Bowler Brian Burns and last year’s third-overall pick Abdul Carter are in the lineup. Although continued trade speculation involving Kayvon Thibodeaux would make Clowney more than credible insurance on the outside.

Whatever Clowney’s role, new Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson would welcome deploying the 6-foot-5, 266-pounder anywhere along the line of scrimmage. This use plan means Clowney should be viewed as sort of a deluxe Chauncey Golston, able to stand up, put his hand on the ground or slide inside to create havoc.

It’s a role Clowney was born for and one he played highly effectively for Giants head coach John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. Wilson was also on the staff that year to witness Clowney log a career-high 9.5 sacks.

A reunion with the Ravens makes sense for Clowney, but general manager Eric DeCosta has downplayed the idea somewhat. His stance gives Harbaugh the chance to bring Clowney to the Giants and finally put a marquee name on a line rebuilt with mostly low-key additions after All-Pro nose tackle Lawrence was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Giants Lacking Star Power Along New-Look Defensive Line

There’s a paucity of star names among the slew of interior linemen the Giants have recruited since dealing Lawrence. Well-travelled 335-pound nose guard D.J. Reader is easily the most recognizable, but he’s joined by a collection of late-round and undrafted rookies.

General manager Joe Schoen has also added more than one veteran journeyman, as well as a few former practice squad players to the ranks. What’s missing is a proven game-wrecker opponents will need special plans to contain.

It’s the role Lawrence occupied for Big Blue, and in his own way, Clowney would be a similar threat. That has to be worth Harbaugh considering reuniting with yet another favorite from his Ravens days.