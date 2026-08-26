Giants Get Brutal News on WR Calvin Austin III After Injury in Practice Ahead of Jets Game

The New York Giants may be wrapping up training camp, but they still have a lot of work to do over the next couple of days. First, they will finish their preseason slate with a clash against their crosstown rival, the New York Jets, before turning their attention to their roster, which they will need to trim to 53 players.

One spot that has been the subject of much attention throughout training camp is the wide receiver position, as the Giants are expected to have some tough decisions to make here. Things have taken a turn for the worse here, though, as one of the team’s offseason additions, Calvin Austin III, has suffered a season-ending injury.

Giants Lose Calvin Austin III to Torn ACL

Giants WR Calvin Austin did in fact suffer a season-ending torn ACL during Tuesday’s practice; as feared. He was in a contract year, and primed to replace former Giants WR Wandale Robison. https://t.co/TuFBEXKsMl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2026

The Giants spent much of the offseason revamping their wide receiver corps, which included signing Austin to a one-year, $4.5 million contract in free agency. A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the undersized Austin turned himself into a valuable weapon in the passing game and on special teams during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with his best season coming in 2024 when he caught 36 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns.

After losing Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency, Austin was expected to come in and replace him as New York’s top slot receiver. Beyond that, Austin has also worked as a kickoff and punt returner throughout his career, giving him added value for the Giants. Even with a crowded wide receiver room, Austin was considered a roster lock from the start of training camp.

On Tuesday, Austin was carted off the field with what was believed to be a serious knee injury, which is never a good sign. Sure enough, after doing more testing and scans on his knee, New York discovered that Austin had suffered a torn ACL, which will bring his season to an end before it ever truly got started.

“Giants WR Calvin Austin did in fact suffer a season-ending torn ACL during Tuesday’s practice; as feared,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X. “He was in a contract year, and primed to replace former Giants WR (Wan’Dale Robinson).”

Giants Forced to Scramble After Calvin Austin III Injury

Losing Austin for the entire year is a huge blow for the Giants, as he was set to fill several different roles with the team. Instead, a proper replacement will have to be found, which has opened up the competition at the wide receiver position even more over the final few days of training camp.

Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, and third-round rookie Malachi Fields are all considered roster locks, with Odell Beckham Jr., Isaiah Hodgins, Braxton Berrios, and Jalin Hyatt on the roster bubble. Of that latter group, Berrios has the most similar playstyle to Austin, so that could help him in his quest to earn a roster spot. In all likelihood, though, the winners of the final one or two spots at wide receiver will be determined over the next few days.