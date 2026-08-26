Calvin Austin Injury May Have Secured Giants Veteran’s 53-Man Roster Spot

The New York Giants received horrible news during Tuesday’s training camp practice, when wide receiver Calvin Austin III went down with a knee injury.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with New York back in March and was expected to play a role on both offense and special teams.

The official diagnosis on Austin’s injury hasn’t come back yet, but it sounds like the Giants are bracing for the worst.

While Austin is certainly a major loss for the Giants, his absence opens up an opportunity for another veteran wide receiver fighting for his spot on New York’s 53-man roster, and it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

Braxton Berrios a 53-Man Roster Lock After Calvin Austin Injury

Austin was expected to serve as the New York Giants’ starting slot wide receiver and return specialist. With his injury, veteran Braxton Berrios’s spot on the 53-man roster may have just been set in stone.

Berrios was one of three wideouts the Giants signed in early June, alongside Beckham and the recently cut Juju Smith-Schuster. Initially a camp body, Berrios may have just become an integral piece of the puzzle for Big Blue.

SNY’s Connor Hughes revealed that Berrios has had a very productive training camp with New York and will step in as the team’s primary option out of the slot.

“I do think that this is the next man up situation, and that next man up is going to be Braxton Berrios. He’s had a very good summer in his own right, practicing mostly with the second team. Expect him to get an elevation.”

Hughes also shared a quote from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who had nothing but praise for the former New York Jets wide receiver.

“Matt Nagy said Braxton Berrios is one of those guys who is in ‘the right spot every time.’ Added he does ‘everything right.’ Berrios next man up on slot with Calvin Austin down.”

After playing just 10 games over the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, the former All-Pro figures to find himself with a major role in New York, especially in the wake of Austin’s injury.

Giants Wide Receiver Room Outlook

The wide receiver position was once the New York Giants’ deepest and most difficult lineups to project, but it’s become a lot thinner in recent weeks, considering the injury to Austin and the departure of players like Smith-Schuster and Beaux Collins.

Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, and now Berrios are all obvious locks to make the team at this point due to varying factors tied to draft position and guaranteed money on their contracts.

Most teams typically carry six wide receivers on the 53-man roster, leaving one more spot available for someone like… Odell Beckham Jr.

Now, you would think a team like the Giants, particularly with John Harbaugh at the helm, would save their final wide receiver spot open for a contributor on special teams.

But Beckham’s recent practices have been hard to ignore if you’re New York’s brass, and the former fan favorite may be set up for one last ride with the team that drafted him.