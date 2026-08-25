Giants Get ‘Cold World’ Odell Beckham Jr. Update After WR Injury

It’s a harsh reality of life in the NFL that one player’s misfortune can often be an opportunity for another, a “cold world” truth acknowledged by one New York Giants reporter, who provided an update about Odell Beckham Jr., following the serious knee problem suffered by fellow wide receiver Calvin Austin III at practice.

Austin went down with a non-contact injury on Tuesday, August 25. An incident described in almost excruciating detail by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

He wrote Austin “crumbled to the grass while cutting mid-route in 1 on 1s. Practice basically stopped. Austin’s teammates surrounded him. Players prayed. The receivers and corners didn’t even continue the drill, they were so rattled Co-owner John Mara followed Austin’s cart in his own cart, got out and consoled the receiver, tapping Austin on the helmet and shoulder pads Austin, a free agent signing this spring, was having a strong camp. Very sad scene to see.”

The pragmatic, next man up mentality of the NFL was evident when Beckham’s “targets rose after Austin went down,” per The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. Those targets were part of a “productive day” for Beckham, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Duggan matter of factly stated the “NFL is a cold world, but life goes on. The same day that a Calvin Austin injury may have cleared a path to a roster spot for Odell, he had his most productive day of camp, started off with a vintage one-handed grab in indy drills. Odell caught two passes from Jaxson Dart and two more from Jameis Winston in team periods. Looked like he had an extra gear today.”

No player wants to see a fellow pro stricken the way Austin was, and Beckham already needed a positive showing in the worst way. The 33-year-old was looking like less than a lock to make the final roster, but a role change could boost his prospects dramatically.

Odell Beckham’s Roster Prospects Are Changing, and So Should His Role

Beckham’s lukewarm performances this preseason helped highlight why the Giants didn’t need him. Not when they had enough quality receivers for enough vital, niche roles in their passing game.

Austin was one of those outplaying Beckham. The former Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass-catcher had established himself as a trustworthy playmaker from the slot.

Beckham might not fill that exact role. Not when “he’s been almost exclusively on the outside in camp/preseason. 48 snaps outside & 1 in the slot for preseason games,” according to Giants Nation Show co-host Bobby Skinner.

It’s surprising Beckham isn’t getting more work on the inside. Particularly when he played 50 percent of his snaps for the Miami Dolphins in 2024 from the slot, per Player Profiler.

Few of the candidates to replace Austin are as qualified as OBJ. He no longer possesses field-stretching speed, nor a flair for chunk plays, but Beckham can still move the chains in underneath areas.

Those qualifications were evident when Beckham “looked explosive on some crossing routes” during Tuesday’s session, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Getting Beckham more involved from the slot is the smart way to maximize what the veteran still has left.

It’s also the best method for helping to replace Austin.

Calvin Austin Injury A Blow for Giants

Any extended absence for Austin will be a blow for the Giants. He was looking like the ideal shifty inside receiver and gadget-type skill-player for new coordinator Matt Nagy’s offense.

Nagy had been taking advantage of Austin’s dual-threat skills in multiple ways. Including with this jet sweep that gashed the Dolphins in Week 2.

Just as important as his multi-faceted role, Austin built genuine chemistry with Dart. The latter needs somebody who can beat tight coverage on option routes and present a quick target.

Austin fit the bill as a diminutive speedster who averaged over four yards after catch per reception during each of his three seasons in Pittsburgh, per Pro Football Reference.

Replacing Austin won’t be easy, and while dynamic return man Braxton Berrios fits the profile, he can’t match Beckham’s enduring ability to get open, strong hands and knack for making tough catches.