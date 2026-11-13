Giants RB Cam Skattebo Explains Vomiting Against Commanders

New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo explained why he vomited on the sidelines during the team’s Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Giants lost 24-21 in Week 10 NFL action in a key divisional game that saw the team drop to 5-3-1 on the season. Though the Giants lost, they still remain in first place in the NFC East.

During the game, one scary moment for Giants fans was seeing Skattebo vomit on the sidelines in the first half of the game. Fortunately, it wasn’t anything serious, as the RB admitted his poor choice for a pre-game snack was what made him puke.

Cam Skattebo Explains Vomiting

According to Skattebo, the reason he vomited was that he ate a pretzel-wrapped hot dog before the game, which made him feel sick.

He says that after he vomited it out, he felt better.

“I had a pretzel-wrapped hot dog. It didn’t sit right in the stomach. Nothing crazy. Got rid of it, felt good after. (I had it) before the game,” Skattebo told reporters after the game.

Skattebo finished the game with 18 carries for 78 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, as he was a big part of the Giants’ offensive attack during the game. Unfortunately, they lost after blowing the lead late in the fourth quarter, but at least Skattebo can go to sleep tonight knowing that he played his heart out for his football team.

Cam Skattebo Still Confident in Giants

Although the Giants’ defeat to their division rivals is a tough loss since division games are so crucial, especially at this point in the season, Skattebo still believes in the team and its ability to make a postseason run.

“We’ve got to go in the next 5-6 games not wanting to lose. We’ve got to win the football games. I’m not too worry about it. They got us this time. But we’ve got the rest of the division to handle and we’ll let it work itself out,” Skattebo said.

The Giants still have a very good chance to make the playoffs this year, but every game is going to be crucial from here on out.