Cam Skattebo Reveals Immediate Reaction After Giants Release Najee Harris

The New York Giants are somehow sitting atop the NFC East division with a 3-2-1 record, but that doesn’t mean they are content with where they currently find themselves. After losing to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, the Giants have made some serious changes, one of which saw them release former Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris.

In the wake of this defeat, Harris expressed his displeasure with head coach John Harbaugh‘s running back rotation, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that he was let go shortly thereafter. That has put all eyes on the team’s running back room, particularly Cam Skattebo, with the second-year playmaker issuing an eye-opening take on Harris’ release.

Cam Skattebo Gets Real on Giants’ Decision to Release Najee Harris

Skattebo reprised his role as New York’s lead running back to begin the year after he spent much of the offseason rehabbing from a gruesome ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 last season. Known for his desire to embrace contact, Skattebo has become a popular player, but the results weren’t there for him to begin the year.

Through six games, Skattebo has rushed for 294 yards and a score on 81 carries, but it is worth noting that he didn’t get a single carry in Week 6. That’s due in large part to Skattebo’s fumbling struggles, which led Harbaugh to see if one of Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr., or Devin Singletary could establish themselves as the new lead option.

That didn’t happen against the Saints, and now that Harris is gone, Skattebo will likely reemerge as the top running back for the Giants. However, he is well aware that he could be fighting for his job with the team moving forward, as Harris’ release is being viewed as a warning shot of sorts in his eyes.

“Nobody is safe. It’s as simple as that,” Skattebo said when speaking to reporters. “If I don’t perform, I know there’s a possibility of me not being here. We came in this week. We continued to work. We know where we’re at. We know what we have. If we put that to display, we’re gonna be just fine.”

Giants Hoping Cam Skattebo Can Get Going in Week 7

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants looks on following the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

With Jaxson Dart out for the season, it’s even more important for New York to get going on the ground, as doing so will help the team support whoever its quarterback is. For now, it looks like J.J. McCarthy is that guy, as he will earn the start in Week 7 after throwing for 243 yards in the fourth quarter against New Orleans after coming on in relief of Jameis Winston.

Skattebo can be an effective option for the Giants, and playing in more of an option-based offense could benefit him moving forward. He will have a tough task on his hands going up against a high-powered Houston Texans defense, though, so if he has another rough outing, it’s not a stretch to suggest that Harbaugh will have some more tough decisions to make at the running back position moving forward.