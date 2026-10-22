Insider Issues Update on Giants Trade Rumors After Former Pro Bowler Gets Released

The New York Giants haven’t exactly been shy when it comes to making roster moves this year, and that continued in the wake of their 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. After he made critical comments about head coach John Harbaugh‘s running back rotation, former Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris was promptly released by the team earlier this week.

While the Giants aren’t exactly short on running back depth, their ground game has been abysmal in recent weeks, with Harbaugh openly imploring someone from this group to step up and become the lead running back. The team is hoping Cam Skattebo can become that guy, but one insider believes the front office is already plotting a move for a new running back on the trade market.

Giants Linked to Running Back Trade After Releasing Najee Harris

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Even though he was fresh off recovering from an open tibia fracture and right ankle dislocation, Skattebo entered the year as the Giants’ lead running back. However, continued struggles with fumbles led to him getting benched against the Saints, with Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary splitting the work out of the backfield. The problem is that they combined to average a minuscule 2.4 yards per carry.

Harris made it clear he wasn’t happy with how Harbaugh distributed touches to the team’s running backs, and that earned him a one-way ticket out of town. That leaves Skattebo, Tracy, and Singletary as the remaining running backs, and while one of these guys should be able to become the lead option, no one has managed to make the job their own to this point.

New York is hoping that by switching to an option-based offense with new quarterback J.J. McCarthy under center, it will open up more running lanes for Skattebo moving forward. However, now that Harris is gone, NFL insider Jason La Canfora believes that the team will explore the trade market for options at running back.

Najee Harris, a low-level free agent, was released this week, but he’s not a great fit in the option game, and several personnel executives suggested New York could be seeking another running back to add to this mix by the trade deadline,” La Canfora reported.

Should the Giants Trade for Another Running Back?

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 27, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Skattebo needs to get his fumbling issues under wraps, but the Giants’ rushing attack has been so bad that it can’t really afford to glue him to the bench for another game. Chances are, he will get at least one more opportunity to make the starting job his own, but if he can’t deliver the goods, New York may have no choice but to bring in another running back.

The trade deadline is sneaking up very soon, so while this is likely an issue the Giants wouldn’t have to worry about, they are going to have to make some big decisions at this position soon. New York will face a sturdy Houston Texans defense in Week 7, and all eyes will be on the running back room to see who winds up getting the majority of the work in this game.