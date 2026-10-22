John Harbaugh Favorite Urges Giants to Trade for 8,090-yd RB

John Harbaugh wants a Saquon Barkley or a Derrick Henry to emerge in the running game for the New York Giants, and one of the head coach’s trusted lieutenants has urged Big Blue to trade for an 8,090-yard running back “in a heartbeat.”

Former Giants defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale believes trading for 2021 NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor gives Harbaugh’s Giants the best chance to win a weak NFC East division.

Martindale, who was also Harbaugh’s DC with the Baltimore Ravens from 2018–21, made the case for acquiring Taylor to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Speaking on the “Talkin’ Ball” podcast on Wednesday, October 21, Martindale said about a trade for Taylor, “If it works, I would because you got a chance to win the NFC East. And you know, nothing’s guaranteed in this league. You know that you can say, ‘Well, John’s here. We’re going to build a team’ you know, but right now, you’ve got a chance to win the NFC East. If you could get Jonathan Taylor, you do it in a heartbeat.”

Three-time Pro Bowler Taylor looks like a viable trade candidate because of the upheaval he’s experiencing with the Indianapolis Colts. As Leonard put it, the Colts “just fired the GM. Potential fire sale, we don’t know for sure. Potential fire sale.”

If the Colts are open for business, it’s an opportunity for Harbaugh. He’s making changes at running back, including dumping a 1,000-yard rusher.

Harbaugh doesn’t want an offense that runs by committee. He wants a true RB1, and Taylor fits the bill.

The need for a runner of his talents only increased after Harbaugh decided to name J.J. McCarthy as the Giants’ new starting quarterback.

John Harbaugh Would Solve Biggest Problem With Jonathan Taylor Trade

Acquiring Taylor before the trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, would solve Harbaugh’s biggest problem. Namely, the lack of a durable, dynamic and reliable playmaker to lead the type of ground-and-pound offense he wants.

The Giants thought they had the guy, in the form of bullish second-year pro Cam Skattebo. Unfortunately, problems with ball security left Skattebo riding the bench against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

Taylor’s an upmarket alternative to Skattebo, and a popular trade fit, for good reason. The 27-year-old has averaged 316 carries per season since entering the league in 2020, per Pro Football Reference, so Taylor is a true workhorse.

He’s also somebody with a knack for finding the end zone. Taylor’s twice led the NFL in touchdowns, including in 2025.

The All-Pro has already rushed for seven touchdowns in six games this season. Taylor found pay-dirt on this 24-yard scoring run against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

This six-pointer highlighted Taylor’s breakaway threat, but he’s also useful in short-yardage situations. No. 28 is the complete back, and the Giants need one of those more than ever, now McCarthy’s in the lineup.

Giants Have a J.J. McCarthy-Shaped Reason to Make Expensive Trade

Any trade for Taylor would be expensive. He carries a contract worth up to more than $16 million this season, with a $15 million base salary in 2027, per Spotrac.com.

That may be too rich for the Giants’ blood, when the same source credits them with just over $9 million worth of space under the salary cap. Yet, Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen should get creative to at least try and make a deal for Taylor happen.

It’s not every day you get the chance to land a player of Taylor’s talents. A back who would instantly elevate a young QB like 23-year-old McCarthy.

He’s got the dual-threat skills Harbaugh wants to make his run-heavy offense work. It’s what Harbaugh ran in Baltimore, and one of his favorite Ravens players who’s now starting for the Giants, has endorsed McCarthy’s scheme fit.

McCarthy’s running ability can revive the plan the Giants had when original starer Jaxson Dart was healthy. Dart’s presence made the running back committee better, but the Giants still needed a marquee option before their QB1 suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Taylor is as good as it gets, so if there’s any chance to secure his services, the Giants should be serious players in his trade market.