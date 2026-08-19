Giants’ $18 Million Edge Changing Role Amid Darius Alexander Struggles

The New York Giants look primed to add yet another defensive tackle in 2026 NFL free agency, but they are also exploring in-house ways to solve their problems along the interior. Including shifting an $18 million edge-rusher inside to offset Darius Alexander’s ongoing struggles.

Alexander isn’t living up to the billing as a breakout candidate. Head coach John Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson have both called out the second-year pro.

Harbaugh contingency plan could involve switching Chauncey Goltson to defensive end in Wilson’s 3-4 scheme. Former Dallas Cowboys edge “Golston could emerge as an option to play DE in the base if Alexander doesn’t pick it up,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Golston’s already playing snaps in the new spot at training camp. He’s “stealing first-team reps on the line with D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris,” per the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy.

The latter noted “Alexander has slid down the depth chart and is taking a mix of second- and third-team snaps.” That theme continued during the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings, when Alexander was still on the field with backups and third-stringers late in the third quarter.

Harbaugh explained Alexander’s prolonged participation with a not-so subtle warning about how the third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft needs to improve. Alexander is on notice, but he has one advantage in the battle to earn a key starting spot, even though Golston’s hybrid skills offer intriguing upside.

Chauncey Goltson an Interesting Fit at 3-4 Defensive End

Most 3-4 ends or D-tackles in nickel sets play head-up over offensive linemen. Or else as five-techniques on the outside shoulder of offensive tackles and tasked with controlling two gaps.

The demands of the position require a certain physical profile and Golston ticks one box at 6-foot-5, but his 277-pound mass is a concern. He risks getting smothered by bigger blockers on the inside, something NYGfaninCLT highlighted about No. 57 against the Vikings.

Golston getting put on skates is a problem Wilson can’t risk. Not when he needs to improve what was the most generous run defense in the NFL last season.

Wilson could still get Golston into the lineup as a leaner-bodied interior pass-rusher on base fronts and in sub-package sets. The 28-year-old has genuine pass-rush chops, having logged eight quarterback takedowns in the last three seasons.

Golston can adopt a similar role to the one undersized 3-4 ends Phil Tabor and Casey Merrill occupied for the Giants in the early eighties. It may be Golston’s best route onto the field when today’s Giants can shift outside linebackers Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux to the interior in obvious passing situations.

A rotation between Golston and Alexander on base downs is the best-case scenario, provided the latter finally elevates his game.

Giants Still Need Darius Alexander Breakout

Alexander reaching his potential is important for the Giants, no matter where Golston plays. Big Blue’s defensive front needs every able big body to offset losing All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, who was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s why Wilson has called on Alexander to play bigger and nastier in the trenches. The DC is challenging Alexander to get tougher at holding and controlling blocks to clog rushing lanes.

Those things aren’t exactly core strengths within Alexander’s game, but he’s a 6-foot-4, 310-pounder who has the physical profile of a five-technique end. He’s also been applauded by franchise legend Carl Banks as “a hard worker which makes it easy for this coaching staff teach, correct, and continue to build him up. Alexander wants it.”

Alexander has room to develop, but any improvement won’t stop general manager Joe Schoen from still scouring the veteran market for capable defensive tackles.