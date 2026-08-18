John Harbaugh Warns Giants’ Breakout Candidate to Develop

John Harbaugh isn’t going to leave any young player for the New York Giants in doubt about what they need to do to get better. Even if it means making an example by having a breakout candidate run with backups and third-stringers during 2026 NFL preseason.

That’s why second-year defensive tackle Darius Alexander found himself still on the field during the third quarter of the 13-10 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. Harbaugh explained Alexander’s prolonged involvement on Saturday, August 15 to reporters, including Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

The Giants‘ head coach revealed “It’s a development thing for him. We’re trying to develop his game. He’s a young player still. There are different things that he really needs to – he wants to grow on, and that’s what we’re working on.”

This isn’t the first time this offseason a coach has called out Alexander’s room for improvement. Harbaugh and his staff are applying pressure on last year’s third-round draft pick who needs a breakout season to help the Giants replace All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II.

Darius Alexander Continues to Be Challenged

Alexander isn’t only hearing Harbaugh cajoling him into upping his game. New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is also part of the chorus urging the former Toledo standout to add an edge to his game.

Wilson put it bluntly when he said, “We want him to be an old, dirty [Expletive], a tough guy, all the time.” The play-caller also called on Alexander to show he’s “able to play the run and playing it consistently,” per Giants.com.

There’s a theme behind Wilson’s words. The Giants want Alexander to play bigger and more physical along the line of scrimmage.

It’s what Lawrence used to do, and it’s also how his replacements can improve last season’s league-worst run defense. The problem is occupying double teams and clogging running lanes aren’t the core strengths of Alexander’s skill-set.

He entered the pros as more of a roving pass-rusher. So it’s no surprise Alexander’s extended workload against the Vikings didn’t help the Giants stand tall against the run. Instead, Wilson’s defense yielded 111 yards on the ground.

Those struggles stopping the run explain why the Giants continue to search for reinforcements at Alexander’s position.

Giants Not Done Rebuilding Defensive Tackle

General manager Joe Schoen’s made it clear the Giants are still in the market for defensive tackle help. Schoen has good reason to stay on the hunt because his attempts to replace Lawrence have so far been limited to signing 30-somethings and journeymen interior D-linemen.

The Giants are currently slated to replace Lawrence with 32-year-old D.J. Reader, while Shelby Harris, 35, is the logical replacement for injured Roy Robertson-Harris. Alexander fits as the third starter, but largely because the likes of Leki Fotu and Josh Tupou are unlikely to make an impact.

Fotu, Tupou and fellow retread Marlon Davidson have so far survived the ongoing reshuffle at the position. A process that’s involved the Giants releasing an interior mauler once unearthed by Bill Belichick.

The Giants’ need for more proven talent at a key spot up front is obvious. Unfortunately, finding that talent won’t be easy, given the relatively slim pickings still available this late in free agency.