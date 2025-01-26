Giants Best Spot for ‘Ideal’ Scheme Fit for Shane Bowen’s Defense

Hi, Subscriber

A Pro Bowl free agent CB has been named an "ideal" scheme fit for New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

Shane Bowen’s schemes didn’t come close to turning the New York Giants defense into an elite unit in 2024, but that would change if the team signs “ideal” scheme fit, cornerback Charvarius Ward, in free agency.

Ward, a Super Bowl winner with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowler for the San Francisco 49ers, is viewed as perfect for the Giants by Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus. He believes player and team are a suitable match because of “Bowen’s heavy use of Cover-3 (35.6%, eighth-highest in 2024) aligns well with Ward’s strengths. Over his career, he’s allowed just 0.83 yards per coverage snap in Cover-3, making him an ideal candidate to help revitalize New York’s defensive backfield.”

Cameron also pointed out the Giants can’t ignore their obvious need for cornerback help “after finishing 26th in team coverage grade last season.” That lowly grade owes more to a lack of elite talent on the back end, than to any of Bowen’s X’s and O’s.

Stumping up some free agency dollars for Ward would solve the problem, but the 28-year-old is likely to be pricey. A hefty price tag shouldn’t concern a Giants front office also needing to acquire upgrades along both lines and at wide receiver to support dynamic rookie Malik Nabers.

Charvarius Ward Worth the Price for Giants

Predicting what Ward could fetch on the open market is tricky, but PFF projects a three-year $43 million contract, including $25 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $14.5 million.

Those are gaudy numbers, but Ward’s worth the price for the Giants. Particularly because of a true knack for getting his hands on the ball.

Ward is a big-play corner who has broken up 41 passes in the last three seasons, per Pro Football Reference. Although he didn’t have his best season in 2024, Ward still showcased his flair for beating receivers to the ball with this breakup against Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers, highlighted by NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger.

The Giants need cornerbacks who can get to the ball, something Bowen’s secondary struggled to do this season. Big Blue snatched a mere five interceptions, partly because of a lack of opportunism and timing in both off- and press-based coverage.

Ward excels playing the latter as what Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports called “one of the NFL’s best and most prolific press/match cornerbacks since his days with the Chiefs.” Those press and match traits yielded this brilliant interception against Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings in 2023.

Being able to match up against an opponent’s best receiver is what the Giants expected from a high-profile member of their cornerback group who has struggled in Bowen’s defense.

Shane Bowen’s Struggling, but He Needs Help

Bowen was fortunate to retain his position after Giants team president and co-owner John Mara took his frustrations with the defense public. Mara made it clear he’s “tired of watching teams go up and down the field, so I think that has to be addressed,” per GMenHQ’s Doug Rush.

While the frustration is understandable after the Giants ranked 21st in points and 24th in yards, Bowen needs help. Specifically, he needs more talent at the front and back of his defense.

The line needs a genuine game-wrecker to take some attention away from overworked All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, That’s something the Giants could find by selecting a “terrifying” member of the 2024 NFL draft class, but their problems at corner are tougher to solve.

Most of those problems can be attributed to Deonte Banks struggling for consistency since being drafted 24th overall in 2023. Banks had his effort questioned during a difficult second season when he was also benched during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.

The 23-year-old is supposed to be a shutdown corner, but Banks’ setbacks have exposed a lack of marquee talent on the depth chart. Rookie Andru Phillips was solid in the slot, but veteran Adoree’ Jackson has lost a step outside the numbers and is also a pending free agent.

Bowen needs the Giants to sign a proven ball hawk on the outside to make his zone-heavy defense work. Ward has enough credentials to justify general manager Joe Schoen making an early splash in free agency.

