Giants Key Decision-Maker Personally Scouted ‘Franchise Changing’ Draft QB

The New York Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, but they are serious about keeping tabs on quarterbacks available in the 2025 NFL draft. At least based on a key decision-maker personally running the rule over a potentially “franchise-changing” signal-caller.

It was senior player personnel executive Chris Mara, brother of team president and co-owner John Mara, who attended the pro day of Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. That’s according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who “heard recently from multiple sources that Chris Mara was down as part of a large contingent in Oxford checking out Jaxson Dart. Definitely caught my attention as the Giants continue to scout QBs.”

Had also heard recently from multiple sources that Chris Mara was down as part of a large contingent in Oxford checking out Jaxson Dart. Definitely caught my attention as the Giants continue to scout QBs. https://t.co/Z58XDNCT3Q — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 4, 2025

Mara’s mission to cast an eye over Dart was revealed on Friday, April 4, the same day a large contingent of coaches and front-office executives visited Colorado to watch Shedeur Sanders, among others.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll made a big decision about Sanders at the Buffaloes’ pro day, but Dart remains an intriguing option. One former Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden called a prospect with a “Rifle arm, sharp mind and the right attitude to be a franchise changing player. Whoever gets him will be very happy!”

Despite Gruden’s endorsement, many doubt Dart’s first-round credentials. Yet those doubts could suit the Giants, who are positioned to take a work in progress at football’s most important position who’s ready to learn behind two proven veterans.

Jaxson Dart’s a Worthy Risk for Giants

Dart represents something of a risk because of the Lane Kiffin-coached, college-style offense he operated for three years at Ole Miss. The paired down scheme took advantage of Dart’s one-read throwing and dynamic rushing skills, but questions persist about the 21-year-old’s ability to transition his game to the pros.

Many of those doubts were expressed by Raanan’s colleague Jordan Reid during an appearance on the Locked on Giants podcast with Patricia Traina. Reid explained how Dart is “a second-round quarterback, to me, just because of the transition process. I think that’s going to take a little bit longer than some of the other guys in this class.”

Reid’s concern stems from how Dart’s offense “really didn’t prepare him a whole bunch from a read standpoint.” There is also the feeling Dart will need adjust to “consistently playing under center” and going from a second to a third and even fourth read.

Those aren’t minor concerns, but they are mechanical issues the Giants could help Dart refine via consistent coaching. Daboll made his reputation turning raw talent Josh Allen into a Pro Bowler while offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, so he should be able to add nuance to Dart’s skill-set.

If Daboll could work the same magic with Dart, he’d quickly improve a prospect Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports calls “a streaky player, but when he’s feeling it he can really put together some nice drives.”

The potential is obvious, but Dart is also a rising talent who looks increasingly likely to last until the second round. It’s less likely the Giants would use the third-overall pick to take him when they’re no longer desperate for quarterback help at the top of the draft.

Giants Keeping QB Draft Options Open

They don’t have to chase a QB, but the Giants are leaving everything on the table when it comes to ways of adding to the depth chart. Even if it means targeting the position early.

The 34th pick positions the Giants to still go after a promising passer. He could be Dart, according to Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, but there are alternatives.

Those alternatives include waiting until Round 3 to take Ohio State’s Will Howard, per Sports Illustrated’s Brandon Olsen. Meanwhile, Alabama dual-threat QB Jalen Milroe is another viable post-first round option.

Using a top-three pick on a non-quarterback playmaker makes the most sense after the Giants’ moves in free agency, but ignoring the position completely is a risk Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen can’t afford in this draft.