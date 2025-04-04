Giants ‘Completely Reversed Course’ on Shedeur Sanders at Pro Day

Brian Daboll got a pair of veteran quarterbacks in free agency and now it seems the New York Giants head coach no longer needs to take a closer look at Colorado passer Shedeur Sanders, long considered one of the prime candidates to be the third player taken in the 2025 NFL draft.

Daboll’s part of a large contingent of Giants team brass in attendance to see Sanders at Colorado’s pro day on Friday, April 4. While they will watch the QB1 work out, the Giants “will not be holding a private working,” according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

As Dan Duggan of The Athletic put it, “Daboll just completely reversed course on what he said he’d do three days ago…”

So much for that theory. So then Daboll just completely reversed course on what he said he’d do three days ago… https://t.co/5vf3z39IZS — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) April 4, 2025

Whether Daboll has made a u-turn or not, the decision not to meet privately with Sanders is telling. It’s one more sign the Giants feel a little more settled at football’s most important position, a feeling that could lead Big Blue to instead target one of the top skill players in this class.

Including somebody Sanders knows well.

Giants Still Keeping Watch on Shedeur Sanders

They paid up to take Russell Wilson off the market, even after handing Jameis Winston a two-year deal, but the Giants aren’t ignoring draft-eligible quarterbacks. Including Sanders, who will be seen by several members of team brass.

Those members include “Football Ops: Joe Schoen, Brandon Brown, Tim McDonnell, Dennis Hickey, Jessie Armstead. Coaches: Brian Daboll, Shane Bowen, Mike Kafka, Shea Tierney, Marquand Manuel, Mike Groh, Chad Hall. Scouting: Hannah Burnett,” per Schwartz.

Later, Duggan revealed you can “Add senior player personnel executive Chris Mara and ST coordinator Michael Ghobrial to this group, per source.”

Add senior player personnel executive Chris Mara and ST coordinator Michael Ghobrial to this group, per source https://t.co/oTDodN4Koj — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) April 4, 2025

They have plenty of eyes on Sanders, but the lack of a one-on-one session shows the Giants feel more comfortable observing from a distance. It’s an indication Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are no longer desperate to find QB help in this draft after doubling down on the veteran market.

Their lack of desperation gives the Giants greater options with the third-overall pick. Including an option they can still consider while in attendance at Sanders’ pro day.

Giants Urged to Avoid ‘Desperation’ and Draft ‘Blue-Chip’ Teammate

Rather than Sanders, the Giants should focus their attention on cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter. That’s according to The 33rd Team’s James Foster, who has Sanders sliding outside the top 20 in his latest mock draft.

Sanders sliding this far down the pecking order in the opening round is part of a changing narrative. One that involves the Giants looking past potential signal-callers of the future to instead focus on the top skill players in this class, of whom Foster rates Hunter as the best.

As Foster put it, “Quarterback desperation might win out in the end, but I would have a hard time taking Shedeur Sanders over a blue-chip player like Travis Hunter. We’ve never seen a prospect like Hunter – he’s the best receiver and cornerback in this class, and he’d most likely win the Giants more games next year than anyone else who’s available. Pairing his skill set with Malik Nabers would give New York one of the most dynamic receiver duos in the NFL. He could also replace Deonte Banks if he continues to struggle.”

The prospect of having Hunter play receiver next to last year’s first-round sensation Malik Nabers is exciting. Yet, Foster’s suggestion about replacing Deonte Banks is more relevant to the Giants’ immediate plans.

Keeping Hunter at cornerback, where he arguably played his best collegiate football, is a luxury the Giants can afford. Even after signing Paulson Adebo in free agency to partner 2023 first-rounder Banks.

The latter has struggled with consistency and effort, while Adebo has a lengthy injury history to overcome. Those factors are perhaps why “the Giants are looking at him (Hunter) more as a cornerback,” according to Schwartz.

As Schwartz told Blue Rush co-host Brandon London, “Can you have too many really good cornerbacks? No!”

Hunter has true shutdown potential as a cover corner. He’s also a Pro Bowler in the making at both defensive back and wideout.

Hunter’s immediate upside and flair for big plays are more valuable to the Giants in the short-term than using a top-five pick to take a project at quarterback. Especially when Wilson and Winston afford the franchise the chance to wait for a rookie class stronger at the position.