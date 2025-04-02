Giants Predicted to Pair Abdul Carter With ‘Electric’ Day 2 QB in NFL Draft

It feels like the New York Giants’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft will go one of two ways: Quarterback or impact playmaker.

Up until recently, most analysts and reporters still felt quarterback was the most likely outcome — with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders being the odds-on favorite at Big Blue’s draft slot. But things have seemingly shifted in recent days.

After general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll both spoke with reporters at the NFL owner’s meetings on March 31 and April 1, Giants beat reporters now believe that NYG might be leaning toward picking either Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado CB/WR unicorn Travis Hunter in round one.

NorthJersey.com insider Art Stapleton continued that trend on March 31, predicting that Carter would be the Giants’ selection at No. 3.

Reasoning: “Ultimately, I went with the potential of the pass rusher. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid told NorthJersey.com that Carter has a similar upside as a pro to that of another former Penn State prospect that moved around from off-ball linebacker to the defensive front in rush packages: [Dallas] Cowboys star Micah Parsons.”

That potential was too much for Stapleton to pass up, and Schoen and Daboll might agree, meeting with Carter “privately” on March 28.

“Carter plays with aggression and he’s really good with his hands,” the veteran beat writer noted. “This was his first year playing defensive end and on the edge, so there’s no telling how good he can be with more experience at the position. His combination of athletic traits, explosiveness and potential upside is off the charts.”

Giants Pushed to ‘Swing for the Fences’ With Jalen Milroe QB Pick in Round 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

Speaking of “potential upside,” Stapleton continued with that go big or go home mentality in round two, pushing the Giants to select Alabama dual threat QB Jalen Milroe.

“Milroe has had his ups and downs at Alabama, but when things have been rolling, his game is electric,” Stapleton wrote.

Adding: “The pre-draft process has been fascinating as he steps into a different sort of spotlight for NFL teams seeking a certain presence at quarterback. Milroe certainly won’t shrink from the challenge in the Meadowlands after having all eyes on him for two-plus years in Tuscaloosa.”

Obviously, Milroe is best known for his ability as a strong and physical runner, similar to division rival Jalen Hurts or 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen. Those two comparisons would work out splendidly for the Giants, but a third recent comp — Indianapolis Colts top five selection Anthony Richardson — displays the level of risk that this type of pick involves.

After pointing out how tantalizingly “dangerous” a playmaker Milroe is, Stapleton revealed his developmental plan.

“With a year of learning behind [Russell] Wilson and [Jameis] Winston, could he wind up drawing comparisons to Jalen Hurts?” The reporter pondered, urging: “Give him time and swing for the fences.”

Giants’ Brian Daboll Must Determine If He Can Fix Jalen Milroe’s Passing Issues

One might say that Daboll is the perfect coach to maximize Milroe’s high ceiling. After all, he took a similar prospect in Allen and helped transform him into one of the most talented quarterbacks in all of football during his time in Buffalo.

It’s easy to forget that many had Allen pegged as a likely bust with too many flaws as a passer before the draft.

Milroe is suffering from the same scrutiny in 2025 but may need a little bit more time to develop than the Bills superstar. Enter Wilson and Winston, proven pros that can hold down the fort as Milroe learns under Daboll.

The only potential hiccup with this timeline is that Daboll could be fired if the Giants have another poor season in 2025. And urgency could force NYG to rush the physical specimen into action too soon.