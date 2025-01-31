Hi, Subscriber

Signing ‘Dual-Threat’ QB Would Free Giants to Draft Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter
Getty
Signing a veteran dual-threat QB in free agency can free the New York Giants to draft Travis Hunter.

Finding the right solution to long-standing woes at quarterback can lead the New York Giants in some strange directions, like toward signing veteran dual-threat signal-caller Justin Fields in free agency, then equipping him with Travis Hunter at the top end of the 2025 NFL draft.

It’s an elaborate scenario mapped out by Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports. He noted how “the Giants could score a quarterback at No. 3 overall in the draft, but two QB-needy teams in the Titans and Browns are above them in the order.”

Instead, Dajani thinks “maybe the Giants could give Fields a chance and then draft Travis Hunter in April. Fields’ dual-threat ability is a plus, and he played some of his best football in 2024 with the Steelers. He’s ready for another chance to be a starter, and will come cheaper than Sam Darnold.”

There’s merit to the Giants taking Hunter with the third-overall pick, but it’s a different story with Fields. While his mobility might appeal to head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants would be taking a not-insignificant risk choosing Fields over a more accomplished passer like fellow free agent QB Sam Darnold.

Justin Fields a Risk for Giants

This is far from the first time the idea of the Giants signing Fields has been floated. He makes some sense as a “bridge” quarterback, but there are risks.

Notably, Fields not being more developed as a passer than Daniel Jones. The latter was released by the Giants during the season, in part because of issues with accuracy and decision-making.

Those same issues have plagued Fields, who lost the starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers to Russell Wilson this season. Fields threw for more than 245 yards only once as a starter, while he also took 16 sacks in six games, per Pro Football Reference.

What Fields did well was run the ball. The 25-year-old averaged 4.7 yards per rush and scored five touchdowns on the ground.

Including this designed run against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, highlighted by Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports.

Fields’ size and skill as a runner fit the kind of offense Daboll once designed for Josh Allen as offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, and briefly fashioned for Jones, who rushed for career-highs of 708 yards and seven scores in 2022.

Jones’ problem was producing yards consistently through the air, a problem Fields would be unlikely to solve. He does have some positive attributes as a passer, particularly throwing deep.

Highlights from Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot showed Fields’ arm strength, particularly on the move.

The Giants could use a more talented vertical passer after averaging just six yards per attempt, the second-fewest in the NFL. They also tallied a mere 34 completions of 20-plus yards.

Generating more deep strikes is a priority for Daboll, something Hunter could help make happen.

Travis Hunter Could Transform Giants WR Corps

One reason the Minnesota Vikings averaged eight yards per attempt and notched 64 completions of 20 or more yards is because of the quality of receivers at Darnold’s disposal. Playmakers like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

The Giants don’t boast the same talent, but that would change if they added Hunter alongside this season’s rookie sensation Malik Nabers. Hunter still needs refinement as a wideout, but the raw skills are obvious.

Skills like genuine field-stretching speed and a knack for making spectacular catches. Like this contested grab in traffic against Utah, highlighted by FOX College Football.

Putting Hunter onto the field with Nabers is the best argument for signing Darnold, who just completed a season throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Drafting Hunter would have another benefit. Namely, giving the Giants a cornerback with shutdown potential next to struggling 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks.

Hunters’ 96 receptions and four interceptions across 13 games spent on both sides of the ball for Colorado are ample proof of dual-threat talents more valuable to the Giants than Fields’ skill-set.

Taking Hunter would be a smart move for the Giants, but only with a more competent passer added during free agency.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

