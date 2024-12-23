Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Fellow Giants Rookie Can Match Rare NFL Record

Joe Schoen doesn’t have much to be proud of from the 2024 NFL season, but the New York Giants general manager at least drafted Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Malik Nabers. The dynamic rookie duo has a chance to match a rare mark last set almost two decades ago.

Running back Tracy and wide receiver Nabers “are within striking distance of becoming the first set of rookie teammates since Reggie Bush and Marques Colston in 2006 to each go over 1,000 yards of offense,” per NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

The latter also showed each player’s statistical tally with two games remaining, “Tracy: 984 (721 rush, 263 rec) Nabers: 971 (2 rush, 969 rec).”

Those numbers put reaching this milestone firmly within sight of both Tracy and Nabers. The only caveat comes from head coach Brian Daboll confirming Tracy “aggravated” an ankle problem in Week 16, per Matt Citak of Giants.com.

Tracy staying healthy and helping Nabers match this record would cement their status as legitimate playmakers able to inspire a positive future for a franchise facing yet another rebuild. The need to start over again has largely been created by questionable decisions made by Schoen and Daboll.

Those decisions started at running back.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. a Silver Lining for Giants Amid Saquon Barkley Regret

Schoen set the course for a tough season when he let two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley test free agency. Barkley promptly signed with NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles and now has Eric Dickerson’s single-season record of 2,184 yards within reach, according to Underdog.

Allowing Barkley to walk was a decision made by Schoen’s assertion running backs have less value in the modern NFL. Particularly when active ball-carriers pass the age of 26.

There was a fatal flaw with Schoen’s logic. Barkley’s not just any running back. He’s arguably the best all-round player in football at his position and a star the Giants needed.

Schoen at least made partial amends by finding another burgeoning talent. Tracy only cost the Giants a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but he’s proved a gem.

The converted wide receiver has averaged an impressive 4.6 yards per carry and gained 36 first downs on the ground. Tracy also offered a reminder of his core receiving skills by snagging this nifty catch for the Giants only touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.

Tracy is becoming the prolific all-rounder the Giants lost when Schoen wouldn’t pay Barkley. That choice has hamstrung the team, but somehow hasn’t held back Tracy’s fellow first-year standout.

Malik Nabers Has Been as Advertised

The Giants have generally gotten more than fair return from using this year’s sixth-overall pick to select Nabers. He still makes a basic mistake or two, and the 21-year-old hasn’t been shy about calling out coaches and players, but there’s nothing to complain about with Nabers’ numbers.

He’s the franchise record-holder for catches by a rookie. Nabers is also “leading the league in targets (155) after 14 more on Sunday in Atlanta. This despite missing two games this season,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Malik Nabers is now leading the league in targets (155) after 14 more on Sunday in Atlanta. This despite missing two games this season. https://t.co/14IxBNQhLT — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 23, 2024

What’s most impressive about Nabers’ production is how he’s thrived despite the Giants dire quarterback situation. Barkley couldn’t get a new deal because Schoen handed Jones a contract worth $160 million in 2023, but Jones was released less than two years later, leaving Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito to muddle through the remainder of this season.

Add in mediocre pass protection and the lack of another receiver who scares defenses, and Nabers’ numbers start to look even more impressive. His and Tracy’s stat lines offer a hint of what’s possible if the Giants can finally find the right signal-caller.

Tracy and Nabers would also be helped by better coaching and superior recruitment at key positions like the offensive line.