Giants Expected to Earn Comp Pick for Xavier McKinney Departure: Report

After letting both superstar running back Saquon Barkley and star safety Xavier McKinney walk in 2024 NFL free agency, general manager Joe Schoen and the New York Giants will certainly be searching for any and all potential silver linings that they can utilize.

On January 21, Over the Cap analyst Nick Korte did offer up one — although most Giants fans would probably prefer a time machine so that they could go back and keep both Barkley and McKinney instead.

While projecting this year’s player-based compensatory picks (not including coaching and front office departures), Korte noted that the Giants are expected to land the first comp pick of round four for McKinney. Per NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton, this “also leaves the door open [for McKinney’s comp pick to] bump to a third [rounder].”

But for now, Over the Cap’s official compensatory charts list it as a fourth rounder.

As a reminder, compensatory draft picks are awarded “if a team loses more players that qualify as CFAs [compensatory free agents] than it signs during free agency.”

Over the Cap also reminds that “only certain players qualify for the compensatory formula.”

“Those are only players whose contracts expire,” the salary cap site explained. “Players who are cut are the most common example of free agents ineligible to become CFAs, but other methods of disqualification, such as a Restricted Free Agent not given a tender, also exist. In its most general sense, players only become Compensatory Free Agents if they are free to leave their old team against that team’s will.”

How Come the Giants Did Not Earn a Compensatory Pick for Saquon Barkley?

If you’re wondering why the Giants received a pick for McKinney and not Barkley, that’s all based on the compensatory system.

According to NYG’s aforementioned compensatory pick chart for 2025, McKinney earned the highest comp pick due to the combined value of his contract, playing time with the Green Bay Packers and any accolades that he was awarded (All-Pro, All-Conference, etc.).

Barkley was next on the list, but his potential fourth-round comp — as well as the comp pick values of departures A’Shawn Robinson (5th), Tyrod Taylor (6th) and Ben Bredeson (7th) — all canceled out with incoming CFAs.

Those four signings that canceled out Barkley and company were quarterback Drew Lock (6th), guard Jon Runyan Jr. (5th), offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (6th) and running back Devin Singletary (6th).

It’s important to note that a lower compensatory pick value can still cancel out with a free agent loss like Barkley, if no other departures occurred.

Jason Pinnock Could Be Next Giants Safety to Walk in Free Agency

The Giants have had a history of letting safeties sign elsewhere in free agency — especially since Schoen took over as GM. According to New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy, Jason Pinnock could be the next to skip town for a payday with another team.

While speaking with Ourlads Football for a Giants offseason preview video that was posted on January 20, Dunleavy noted that he expects Pinnock to leave for more money, similar to McKinney.

“Schoen has let four better safeties than Jason Pinnock walk out the door because he doesn’t believe in paying safeties,” the reporter stated. “So, maybe if Pinnock took a basement bargain deal, he would be back, [but] I would expect he’d probably get a better deal somewhere else.”

Dunleavy figured that some combination of Tyler Nubin, Dane Belton and an affordable veteran free agent will likely fill the void at safety in 2025, let’s say the Giants move on from Pinnock.