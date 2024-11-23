Ex-Giants RB Saquon Barkley Has Message for Daniel Jones After Release

The New York Giants spent a top 10 selection on quarterback Daniel Jones in 2019. The year prior, they utilized their only top 10 selection on running back Saquon Barkley.

That duo has been the face of the Big Blue franchise for the better part of the past seven seasons and now, as of November 22, both Jones and Barkley are gone.

Given their relationship as long-time offensive teammates, Barkley — who chose to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency earlier this spring — was asked to share his thoughts on Jones’ Week 12 release while addressing the media on Friday. ESPN beat reporter Tim McManus and SNY Giants shared video of the exchange.

Saquon Barkley was asked about the Giants releasing Daniel Jones "Sucks to see how everything went down for him over there. It didn't work for me over there and I'm doing well over here. Hopefully he can find the same kind of fresh start and success" pic.twitter.com/VWribjDy0e — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 22, 2024

“I’m not going to speak too much on that,” Barkley began. “I’ve been in contact with him. Our friendship has stayed close throughout the whole process of me being [in Philadelphia].”

“It sucks to see how everything went down for him over there,” the former Giants superstar went on. “I got nothing but great things to say about him — I think, you’re not going to really find anybody that can really say a lot of negative things about him — but it’s the NFL.”

“Hopefully, wherever he ends up next, they’re going to get a guy who will come in and work,” Barkley concluded, adding: “It didn’t work for me over there and I’m doing well over here. Hopefully he can find the same kind of fresh start and success.”

Could Daniel Jones Join Saquon Barkley & Sign With Eagles?

The Eagles have actually been floated as a potential landing spot for Jones since his release, but that feels less likely after Barkley’s falling out with the fanbase. Don’t get me wrong, Jones will take the best opportunity as Barkley did, but is the best opportunity really backing up Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia?

If Jones doesn’t land a starting gig somewhere for the remainder of the 2024 season, there are better potential backup jobs that offer much more to gain.

Not to mention the Eagles traded for Kenny Pickett this spring and there’s no reason to further insult the Giants fanbase for a depth QB role. At least Barkley left for a big contract and a vacant running back position.

In reality, the only reasons Jones would choose the Eagles is his friendship with Barkley and revenge — and he doesn’t seem like that type of guy. The former NYG quarterback will probably look elsewhere for that “fresh start” that Barkley mentioned.

Giants New QB1 Tommy DeVito, NYG Teammates React to News of Daniel Jones’ Release

The new man sitting atop the Giants quarterback depth chart, second-year prospect Tommy DeVito, was asked about Jones’ release on November 22.

“We all kind of had like a small conversation as a group, the quarterback unit,” DeVito told reporters. “Kind of had an idea it was coming, but just thoughts and prayers for him, his family. [I’m] praying for him in this time, obviously it’s a tough thing to go through.”

DeVito also voiced that Jones knows he has all of his teammates’ support going forward, especially the quarterback room.

“We’re still going to be close,” he said, regarding the NYG QBs. “We can go get dinner, do our whole thing — like normal stuff. But definitely feel for him in this time. Let him decompress for a little while, get away from it and just be with him and his loved ones.”

Along with DeVito’s words, ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan noted that “just about every Giants player posted a photo expressing their gratitude for Daniel Jones on [Instagram]” — including wide receivers Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson, left tackle Andrew Thomas and versatile defender Isaiah Simmons.

“Love 4L 8,” Slayton captioned his photo. Which could be translated as, “love for life, No. 8,” which is Jones’ former jersey number. Simmons also urged Jones to “go be great!”

The show of appreciation and support led Raanan to conclude that while his tenure “didn’t work on the field,” this “shows what [his teammates] think of Daniel Jones the person.”