Giants ‘Pivot’ in Free Agency After Missing Out on $88 Million Target: Report

Ahead of NFL free agency, the New York Giants were reportedly interested in signing a high-end right guard. In fact, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer even revealed that NYG was “involved” in the market of top-tier free agent guard Will Fries on March 11.

Fries ended up inking a five-year, $88 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings on March 12 (first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on March 11). And on the evening of March 12, the Giants signed a right guard of their own, reuniting with 2024 starter Greg Van Roten.

Not long after the move was announced, The Athletic’s NYG beat reporter Dan Duggan chatted with fans about it on X.

“Not sure,” Duggan replied to a Giants supporter after being asked if he believes Big Blue will still pursue a “top guard” after bringing back Van Roten. “This feels like a pivot from that plan. And the fact that GVR was willing to sign after waiting so long last year furthers that belief. But we know they had their sights set higher at RG, so I can’t rule it out.”

Similarly, late Wednesday night, New York Post football insider Paul Schwartz relayed that “the right guard market in free agency this year is not to the Giants’ liking — some good players at prices they see as too high — and so on [March 12] a familiar face was brought back.”

Giants ‘Like Jake Kubas a Lot’ & Could Hold Open Competition at Right Guard

Despite not ruling out another addition, Duggan went on to suggest that NYG could just hold a large competition at right guard after missing out on Fries and a couple of the other top interior blockers that were available this offseason.

“I think there’s a chance they just throw a bunch of guys into the mix — GVR, [Evan] Neal, [Josh] Ezeudu, [Jake] Kubas, [and] a rookie — at RG and hope they hit on something,” Duggan voiced on X. “That’s where I like re-signing GVR (assuming money is reasonable) because you know you at least have competency, while you hope a young guy seizes the job.”

On that note, New York Daily News beat reporter Pat Leonard chimed in on the Van Roten reunion too.

“Definitely not Plan A,” Leonard commented, adding that the “Giants like Jake Kubas a lot, too.”

Needless to say, the Kubas talk begs the question — would Big Blue really start a 2024 undrafted prospect (Kubas) over Neal (a former first-round pick) and Ezeudu (a former third rounder)?

Duggan believes head coach Brian Daboll would, responding: “And to all the Neal comments, I really don’t think him being the starting RG is a major piece of their OL plan. If that happens, great. But there’s no way they’re counting on that (they still haven’t even committed to moving him [to guard]).”

Either way, having Van Roten on the roster again helps. The long-time NFL journeyman started all 17 games for the G-Men last season, logging 1,125 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Reference.

He also has the versatility to play center, in a pinch, which is important considering the early struggles and overall health issues of 2023 second-round selection John Michael Schmitz.

Giants Bolster OT Depth With 2 Reported Signings

So far in free agency, the Giants’ actions have hinted that they could either be moving on from Neal and Ezeudu or transitioning them both inside to guard.

First, NYG general manager Joe Schoen secured veteran swing tackle James Hudson III on a “two-year deal” worth “$12 million with another $4 million in incentives,” according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

Hudson is a 6-foot-5 25-year-old that was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in round four. He started 18 outings over the course of his four years in Cleveland (including 1 playoff game) and appeared in 50 total games for the Browns.

Then, later, on March 12 prior to the Van Roten reunion, the Giants agreed to terms with another veteran offensive tackle, Stone Forsythe.

“Forsythe, 6-8 and 307 pounds, played in 53 games with 14 starts (11 at right tackle and three at left tackle) in four seasons with the [Seattle] Seahawks. He also has one postseason appearance,” Giants team reporter Dan Salomone detailed following the move.

Continuing: “A sixth-round draft pick by Seattle in 2021, Forsythe started a career-high eight games in 2023 (five at right tackle and three at left tackle). He took over at right tackle for an injured George Fant in the 2024 season opener. Forsythe then started the next five games before a hand injury landed him on injured reserve. Forsythe returned for the final three weeks of the season.”

With Hudson and Forsythe at offensive tackle behind starters Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, the NYG tackle depth is finally looking sturdy for once, but it’s also noticeably crowded with failed draft picks Neal and Ezeudu still on the roster.