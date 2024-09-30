Giants WR Named Trade Fit for Chiefs After Rashee Rice Injury

T

he last trade between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs involving a wide receiver didn’t go so well, but the two teams could finally get it right if Big Blue sent Darius Slayton to the defending Super Bowl champions, who lost Rashee Rice to what might be a season-ending injury in Week 4.

It’s an idea put forward by Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He believes “Another trade of a Giants WR to KC would make a lot of sense. Darius Slayton would be their WR1 immediately.”

Duggan posted after it was mooted by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Rice had torn his ACL during Kansas City’s 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Rice had been the Chiefs’ leading wide receiver through three-and-a-bit games this season.

Slayton is an interesting trade fit because he’s a savvy veteran with the deep speed to stretch the field. Those qualities would suit a Chiefs offense fronted by two-time NFL MVP, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but the Giants should think twice about dealing Slayton now, and not just because trading Kadarius Toney in 2022 didn’t work out.

Darius Slayton Trade Risky for Giants

Shopping Slayton now would be risky on multiple levels for the Giants. Not least because standout rookie receiver Malik Nabers is dealing with a concussion.

Not having Slayton in the fold will only increase the reliance on Nabers in the long term. As for the short-term, if Nabers misses time, the Giants would need big improvement from Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.

Robinson is a useful slot receiver, but he was guilty of some crucial drops during Week 4’s 20-15 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. Hyatt, meanwhile, has struggled for targets and even been the subject of trade rumors.

Slayton looks increasingly valuable against this backdrop. He’s had his own issues with drops, letting 26 passes get away since entering the league in 2019, per Pro Football Reference, but the 27-year-old can still make big plays.

No. 86 is averaging 11.3 yards a catch and is coming off his best game of the season against the Cowboys, when he snagged five receptions for 56 yards. Slayton still has a part to play for head coach Brian Daboll, who didn’t feel the same way about Toney two years ago.

Kadarius Toney Trade Didn’t Work Out for Giants, Chiefs

The Toney deal was ultimately a stalemate for the Giants and Chiefs. Big Blue got a third-round draft choice for a problem player, but that pick was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for tight end Darren Waller in 2023.

Waller ended his lone season with the Giants on injured reserve, before heading off into early retirement. The Chiefs initially got a better return after Toney helped them beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, but trouble soon followed.

Toney’s issues included inexplicable penalties, like the one that cost the Chiefs a win over the Buffalo Bills last season, per ESPN SportsCenter.

The wideout also dealt with ongoing hamstring, ankle and hip injuries. Toney was released on August 27, and is currently trying to make it off the practice squad for the Cleveland Browns.

Losing Rice is a big blow for the Chiefs’ bid to win a third-straight Super Bowl, while the 1-3 Giants could use draft capital for their next inevitable rebuild. Yet, there are ample other reasons for both teams to avoid a trade involving Slayton.