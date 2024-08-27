Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Make Cut Decision on Carson Steele, Kadarius Toney: Report

Chiefs fullback Carson Steele.

Getty Popular Kansas City Chiefs running back/fullback Carson Steele has made the initial 53-man roster.

The Kansas City Chiefs have decided on a few big-name cut candidates ahead of the 53-man deadline on August 27. In a matter of moments, each were reported on X one after the other.

“On a day of players getting cut, here’s a fun story of one guy who made it,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared on social media. “RB/FB Carson Steele is on the Chiefs’ initial 53-man roster.”

Steele’s official placement on the initial 53 was also confirmed by KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Just after the Steele news, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs will waive former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Who is thought to “have a market elsewhere” on waivers.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini added that “the Chiefs tried to get a trade done” involving Toney but were unable to find a suitor that was willing to deal with them, per her sources.

Moments after Toney, another big-name wide receiver was cut. NFL insider Jordan Schultz relayed the news of Justyn Ross’ departure from the organization. He noted that “KC has a crowded receiver room, making it tough to keep everyone” — something Chiefs fans have known for several weeks.

The Chiefs also parted ways with veteran tight end Irv Smith Jr. and former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit on Tuesday afternoon, with many more cuts still to come.

