Giants’ Darren Waller Drops Cryptic Rap Addressing Divorce, ‘Violent’ Road

June 3 began with an update on New York Giants tight end Darren Waller’s potential NFL retirement courtesy of ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan.

“Darren Waller is expected to make a decision by next week’s minicamp on his playing future and people in and around the team expect he’s going to retire, multiple sources told @AdamSchefter and me,” Raanan stated on X. Adding that it “would be a pleasant surprise if he decided otherwise.”

Over the weekend, Waller released a new rap verse which appeared to preview his next song. “Daily deposits,” he captioned his Instagram post. “I need a feature, who do yall hear on this ?”

Robert Littal also shared the recording on X exactly three hours after Raanan’s report. Within it, the Giants TE once again references his divorce from WNBA star Kelsey Plum, as well as the “violent” road that his life has taken to get to this point.

“Want a day in the life being me?” Waller’s verse begins, quickly getting into his recent relationship drama.

“Everything that happen ‘tween you and ya wife on TMZ. Tryna kick the door in this rap [expletive] just like a B&E. Speaking to the blind it’s no wonder they weren’t foreseeing me,” he went on.

Continuing: “For a minute I admit they was deceiving me. Pleasing everybody forgot I had to believe in me. It’s all good when you got all them yards receiving ‘til them cards you reading ain’t that great, it’s hard receiving a message from God that he’s taking back what you’ve been blessed with. I’m foaming at the mouth they know I ain’t the one to mess with. Quit playing checkers on my board I’m playing chess [expletive]. And if I fall my brothers pick me up like Byron Leftwich.”

After a few more lines, the video ends with what appears to be the start of a hook.

“This road get violent dawg it sho’ made me tough,” Waller expresses in the hook. “It’s terrifying but it never made me bluff.”

Giants & NFL Fans React to Darren Waller’s New Rap

Waller’s initial song, “Who Knew (Her Perspective),” about his divorce got mixed reviews on social media — including 7,300 likes and a whole lot of constructive criticism and concern.

“On February 3, I felt a strong conviction to do something different,” Waller said on May 24, previewing the song. “I’d never written a song from the perspective of someone else until this. There’s something extremely valuable (and quite humbling lol) about putting yourself in the shoes of those you have been intimate with and taking an honest look at yourself. The only result possible is growth.”

His latest musical performance received a similar reaction.

“You coming back to the giants or should I just unfollow..????” One popular reply questioned on Instagram.

Another wrote: “A real friend would take his mic away.”

On X, a user commented: “Knowing his history I would rather he make wack raps then to resort back to other coping mechanisms 🍺 💊 ..”

On the flip side, a couple of listeners complimented the newer of the two raps.

“I’m in the minority but bruh ain’t bad at the music stuff it’s not great but definitely not bad,” the first weighed in.

The second responded: “I mean this is miles better than that last thing he did…That one was embarrassing for everyone I think.”

Many others reacted on Instagram and X.

Darren Waller Decision Has Massive Cap Impact for Giants

As most fans know by now, Waller’s final decision will impact their cap space in a major way.

With the passing of the June 1 deadline, Waller will now save the Giants $11.625 million if he decides to retire according to Over the Cap. If he stays with the organization, Big Blue will have to find another way to free up some funds being that they currently rank dead last in available cap space.

The Giants could use any newfound money on offensive line depth or a veteran cornerback, safety or running back. Of course, they could also use a portion of it on a replacement tight end.