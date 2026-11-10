Giants Trade Pitch Sees Them Pull Off Last-Second Blockbuster for Legendary RB

The New York Giants are continuing to roll with the punches and establish themselves as the frontrunner in the NFC East division. Despite losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending injury early in Week 2, the Giants have continued to fight their way forward, and as a result, they are expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline.

For the past few weeks, New York has been heavily involved in trade rumors linking it to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Reports have indicated the team has pulled its offer for Taylor, though, leaving it without the new running back it so strongly desired. There are other options available, though, so with the trade deadline quickly creeping up, let’s check out a last-second trade pitch that would see the team land Derrick Henry from the Baltimore Ravens.

Giants’ Derrick Henry Trade Pitch

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Giants receive: RB Derrick Henry

Ravens receive: 2027 third-round pick

It’s not too hard to see why New York was interested in Taylor, as he’s one of the best players at his position, which just so happens to be a spot where the Giants have received limited production to this point. The Colts’ asking price scared the team away, though, which has left it without a plan for addressing this spot of need.

A Taylor trade could conceivably happen, but cheaper alternatives exist. In a surprising twist, Henry could be the guy that makes more sense for New York. He has experience playing for head coach John Harbaugh, and he won’t cost nearly as much as Taylor, given that he is already 32 years old.

Baltimore’s offense has floundered without Lamar Jackson, and that has had a direct impact on Henry. He still has rushed for 689 yards and eight touchdowns through nine games, but he’s averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, which is easily the worst mark of his career. Henry’s woes are probably a byproduct of the Ravens’ offense, but it’s also worth noting that he is ancient for a running back.

While Henry’s name has popped up in trade rumors, the Ravens have indicated they aren’t interested in dealing him. No player is ever truly off the market, though, and if the Giants make an aggressive push for him, a deal could be made. Giving up a 2027 third-round pick could be what it takes in order to land Henry, and when considering how that would be less than the 2027 second-rounder they had on the table for Taylor, that would certainly justify this trade.

Would the Giants, Ravens Be Interested in This Derrick Henry Trade Pitch?

Getty Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry could be moved before the Nov. 10 trade deadline

With the deadline just a couple of hours away, this deal would certainly come out of left field, but it actually makes sense for both teams. Henry would give the Giants a serious upgrade at running back, and he could remain a feasible option past this season. New York is going to be contending for years to come, so adding talent to this roster is never a bad thing.

Despite being 4-5, Baltimore has actually made a pair of moves to add to its team, trading for Cam Jurgens and Jacoby Brissett already this year. Unloading a player to recoup some of that draft capital would be a good idea, and while losing Henry would hurt, Justice Hill appears more than capable of taking over as the lead running back. The likelihood of this deal is admittedly low, but you can never say never, especially when the trade deadline is right around the corner.