Jaxson Dart Injury Update: Giants QB Returns to Locker Room

Jaxson Dart was seen in the New York Giants locker room on Friday for the first time since he underwent knee surgery after a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

While that’s a positive step in the right direction, it also showed why Dart’s injury was deemed season-ending so quickly and should curb any hopes of getting him back this season.

“Jaxson Dart sighting in the locker room. Today marks six weeks from his knee surgery,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Friday. “He’s still using crutches to get around (which is what’s expected for his timeline).”

“Giants Jaxson Dart and Brian Burns were in the locker room on crutches and joking around with teammates,” The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy wrote on his official X account on Friday. “First time I’ve seen Dart.”

“Good to see Jaxson Dart in the Giants‘ locker room today,” USA Today’s Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account. “He’s obviously been around the team in recent weeks, continuing his rehab. Still using crutches to get around. Brian Burns also here more often. John Harbaugh suggested pre-bye that he hoped Dart and Burns would be traveling with Giants later this year when their recovery allowed.”

Dart Followed Mahomes’ Lead With Surgery

Dart, a 2025 1st-round pick, showed where his focus was immediately after his injury by undergoing surgery just four days after the injury occurred on Monday Night Football.

It’s a speedy timeline similar to what happened after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 regular season and returned for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

“Giants QB Jaxson Dart will undergo knee surgery today, per sources,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on September 25. “The surgery will be a full repair of his meniscus. He also has damage to his MCL and PCL, so those will be addressed if necessary, but the meniscus is the primary issue. The timeline for recovery is expected to be four-to-six months. John Harbaugh didn’t rule out the possibility of returning for the playoffs, if the Giants make it. The surgery is taking place at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.”

Could Another QB Take Jaxson Dart’s Place?

If the Giants win a second consecutive game with former 1st-round pick J.J. McCarthy starting at quarterback on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, steel yourselves for a hot-take cycle of epic proportions regarding the Giants’ quarterback future.

Here’s one thing to consider — if McCarthy wins against the Eagles, who have lost six straight games, it would be his second consecutive road win in just two starts for the Giants. Dart has just one road win in 14 career starts, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in a meaningless Week 17 game in 2025.