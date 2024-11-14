Giants ‘Developmental’ Rookie Taking ‘Major Strides’

Reasons for positivity are in short supply for the 2-8 New York Giants, but the surprising play of rookie tight end Theo Johnson offers a rare ray of hope.

The team’s fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft is ahead of schedule, according to Dan Schneier of CBS Sports. Schneier believes “Johnson was a developmental draft pick for the #Giants & that requires patience. The Giants coaches threw him right into the fire with massive snap counts However, over the last few weeks, he has taken major strides in his development. Both as a receiving option & blocker.”

Those “major strides” Schneier referenced have helped former Penn State standout Johnson become a key part of a passing game in limbo in recent weeks. While the concepts are more expansive now head coach Brian Daboll is calling the plays, hesitant quarterback Daniel Jones is struggling to see open receivers and attack obvious throwing windows.

A growing comfort level with Johnson could help Jones, or his replacement, turn things around.

Theo Johnson Earning Increased Target Share

Johnson’s improvement tracks nicely alongside an increased target share in recent weeks. The 23-year-old has been targeted at least four times in each of his last three games.

That run includes six targets in back-to-back games against the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers. What’s more encouraging is how Johnson is turning some of those opportunities into big plays.

He’s averaged nine yards or more per reception in all but three games since entering the pros. What’s more, Johnson has tallied 7.1 yards before catch per reception and gained 149 of his 238 total receiving yards before contact, per Pro Football Reference.

Those numbers prove Johnson is getting open vertically and stretching the middle of the field. Like he did for this 35-yard scoring grab against Washington in Week 9.

This was Johnson’s maiden touchdown in the NFL, but more will surely follow for a 6-foot-6, 264-pounder who is a size mismatch in space. His value is growing all the time, and Johnson is another example of the Giants being handsomely rewarded for risks they took in the middle and later rounds of this year’s draft.

Giants Being Rewarded for Draft Risks

Johnson represented a level of risk as the 108th player selected. He entered the draft having caught just 77 passes in four years with the Nittany Lions.

The Giants obviously believed Johnson could be a more prolific receiver. That was something of a gamble since he’s essentially been asked to replaced Pro Bowler Darren Waller, whose surprising retirement gave the Giants a problem at a key position.

Johnson is helping solve the problem, but he’s not the only unheralded rookie allowing the Giants to move on from a marquee veteran. Fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. has emerged as a credible lead running back, offering a bargain alternative to Saquon Barkley, after general manager Joe Schoen let the two-time Pro Bowler test free agency and eventually sign with NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley’s contentious exit was a mark against Schoen’s stewardship of the Giants roster. The under-fire GM was defiant recently and defended his record by citing Tracy as an obvious draft success.

It’s too soon to tell, but if Tracy continues to progress, the Giants will have replaced Barkley, the second-overall pick in 2018, with a player selected 164 picks later this year. Similarly, getting a consistent return from Johnson will be more cost-effective than if the Giants were still paying Waller to stay healthy and motivated.