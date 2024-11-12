Joe Schoen Says Giants ‘Not Giving Up On’ Struggling Starter

The status of besieged quarterback Daniel Jones wasn’t the only question facing New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen on Tuesday, November 12. Schoen was also forced to reveal the team’s plans for another struggling starter, second-year cornerback Deonte Banks.

Fortunately, for Banks, Schoen has pledged to stand by the first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft who has been flirting dangerously with bust status this season. Schoen told reporters, including Giants.com Managing Editor Dan Salomone, Banks “works hard. He wants it. I still believe he’s got a bright future.”

Salomone also noted how Schoen attempted to explain Banks’ struggles by pointing out the Giants have “the youngest defense in the league that went through a scheme change this year.”

Those answers will prompt a few raised eyebrows among the Giants fanbase. Not least because Banks’ effort, or lack of thereof, has been questioned more than once this season after the player has put some poor reps on film.

Schoen’s answers about Banks read more like an under-pressure GM attempting to justify his track record selecting personnel. That feeling was underlined by Schoen’s reference to members of his latest Giants draft class.

Giants Defiant About Deonte Banks

Schoen’s whole press conference struck a defiant tone, but particularly when it came to Banks. This is a player who admitted to giving up on a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

The controversial admission began a torrid time for Banks. Head coach Brian Daboll revealed he benched the corner for a series against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 because the Giants “needed a little bit more.”

Despite Daboll taking steps, the narrative of inconsistent effort isn’t going away for Banks. Nor are questions about his broader ability to handle the nuances of the pro game.

The concern was raised by Dan Duggan of The Athletic after Banks was beaten by Terry McLaurin for two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders in Week 9. Duggan wondered if “the bigger problem than Deonte Banks’ attitude is he might just not be very good. Easy 18-yard TD by Terry McLaurin over Banks, who, as always, fails to find the ball.”

Banks hasn’t become the shutdown cornerback the Giants hoped for when they used the 24th-overall pick to draft the former Maryland star a year ago. Instead, he’s given up 8.8 yards per target, six touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 138.3 so far this season, per Pro Football Reference.

Schoen’s idea Banks’ development has been stalled by a scheme change is a curious notion. For one thing, former defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale called a blitz-happy game that increased pressure on cornerbacks in single coverage.

Martindale’s successor Shane Bowen relies more on zone. More densely populated coverage structures should be making Banks’ job easier.

General managers survive based on their success acquiring blue-chip players via the draft. Primary picks like Banks struggling is why Schoen’s under pressure, but he remains sure his choices have the 2-8 Giants on the right track.

Joe Schoen Defends Track Record

Schoen was bullish when questioned about his record of replacing quality veterans he’s allowed to leave in free agency. The exodus of talent on his watch includes two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley, along with safeties Xavier McKinney and Julian Love.

All three are playing solid or better football for teams in the NFC. Barkley’s dominance with NFC East rivals the Eagles is the most painful to bear, while McKinney is a key figure to the Green Bay Packers and Love starts for the Seattle Seahawks.

Schoen does not consider sanctioning the exits of this capable trio as a failure of his team-building approach. Not when two 2024 NFL draft picks are making positive impressions as replacements.

The GM focused on second-round pick safety Tyler Nubin, along with running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., a breakout player taken in the fifth round. Schoen told the press, Nubin’s “one of the only rookies playing 99 percent of the defensive, you know, play time,” while Tracy is “leading rookies, you know, in terms of rushing,” per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos.

Schoen can highlight a couple of successes from this year’s class, but they don’t compensate for the lack of play the Giants are getting from the 2022 and ’23 drafts. High-profile names like Evan Neal, the seventh-overall pick two years ago, join Banks as premium selections who haven’t delivered.

Handpicked talent not living up to draft status is why Schoen must go on the defensive about his record. For now, he’s content to double down on his choices, but that will change if the Giants continue to lose.