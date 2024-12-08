Brian Daboll Reacts to Aerial Message for Giants Team President

Brian Daboll is seeing the message from New York Giants fans after yet another defeat.

Brian Daboll noticed it, so did team president and co-owner John Mara. Everybody associated with the New York Giants probably noticed the plane flying above MetLife Stadium before Week 14’s game against the New Orleans Saints, trailing a banner demanding Mara make changes.

Footage of the banner was posted by Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic, clearly showing the message, “MR MARA ENOUGH – PLZ FIX THIS DUMPSTER FIRE.”

The message is likely to be voiced louder and more often after Daboll oversaw a 14-11 defeat at home on Sunday, December 8. It marked an eight-straight loss for the 2-11 Giants, who haven’t won at home this season, so Daboll said he understands the frustration among fans.

Speaking to reporters after the game, including ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Daboll responded, “Look, we won two games. Not happy either.”

Daboll might share their feelings, but fans wanting change will care more about what the primary decision-maker has to say about the banner. Unfortunately, Giants CEO Mara “declined to comment,” according to NJ.com’s Steve Politi.

Mara’s not talking now, but he won’t be able to avoid this question forever. Not when Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have backed themselves into a corner with several contentious personnel decisions that simply haven’t worked out as anticipated.

Decision Looming for John Mara After Saints Debacle

He’s previously given Daboll and Schoen a vote of confidence, but pressure is building for Mara to change his mind. The 70-year-old wants some continuity and to give a regime he handpicked in 2022 the time to build something that lasts.

That’s all good in theory, but the Giants have gone backwards after Schoen and Daboll inspired a surprise playoff berth two seasons ago. Big Blue has won just eight games since, cycled through one unconvincing quarterback after another and parted company with several talented players who are thriving elsewhere.

Those failings are yielding weekly humiliations, with a botched comeback against the Saints the lowest point. The Giants trailed by three, but Graham Gano had a 35-yard field goal attempt to send a game no spectator would have wanted to see prolonged into overtime.

Instead, second-year Saints defensive lineman Bryan Bresee broke through to block the kick.

The special teams gaffe meant the Giants were beaten by a four-win team led by an interim head coach. This looks like the nadir of Daboll’s tenure.

Mara wouldn’t be accused of any knee-jerk reactions if he parted company with Daboll and Schoen. The boss has all the information he needs to make a tough call many fans would welcome.

Brian Daboll’s Giants Rebuild Has Failed

There’s a laundry list worth of team-building mistakes made by Daboll and Schoen. None more so than choosing to pay erratic quarterback Daniel Jones over two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley in 2023.

Fast forward to today and Jones has been released, while Barkley is leading the league in rushing for the Giants fiercest NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles. Mara was never comfortable with the decision to let Barkley enter free agency, but he should also feel bitter about the other key players allowed to leave in recent years.

They include safety Xavier McKinney, this season’s joint-leader in interceptions as a member of the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Leonard Williams has embraced being traded to the Seattle Seahawks and is playing some of the best football of his career.

Personnel calls aren’t the only things Daboll and Co. have gotten wrong. The coach’s decision to take play-calling responsibilities away from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has backfired.

A Daboll-called offense averages just 15.3 points per game and has scored a mere 19 touchdowns, per ESPN. Daboll-led changes on the other side of the ball also haven’t worked.

Popular defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale parted company with the Giants after an apparent spat with the head coach. Like many former Giants players, Martindale feels the grass is greener.

Daboll chose Shane Bown to replace Martindale, but the defense has snatched just two interceptions and been inconsistent putting pressure on quarterbacks.

Mara won’t have to make a compelling case for moving on from Daboll and Schoen. He’ll find it tougher to justify keeping the duo.