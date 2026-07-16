Giants Fans Reminded of Joe Schoen’s Xavier McKinney Mistake in Position Rankings

When the New York Giants cut ties with former head coach Brian Daboll midseason, there were plenty of fans who felt general manager Joe Schoen should get the axe as well.

It makes sense. Both were hired in the same cycle by the Giants and shared responsibility for their 20-40-1 record (or 22-45-1 in Schoen’s case).

But Schoen in particular has made some head-scratching personnel decisions throughout his time as general manager, especially when it comes to some of the players he left walk in free agency.

Saquon Barkley is the most famous, of course, having departed for the Philadelphia Eagles and won the Super Bowl and Offensive Player of the Year in 2024.

But there’s another one that’s just as bad in hindsight, and he’s been named one of the best at his position.

Ex-Giants Safety Xavier McKinney Named 3rd-Best in the NFL

Every NFL offseason, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler canvasses league executives for their top 10 players at each position, and former New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney came in as the third-best, according to the poll.

It’s a stark reminder of the homegrown talent that Schoen let walk right out the door, and how big of a mistake that may have been.

“McKinney’s game is among the most refined in the safety field. He plays a disciplined game but takes enough risks to create splash plays. In his second year as a Packer, he held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.7 passer rating when targeted, allowing 15 receptions and 172 yards on 29 targets,” wrote Fowler.

“Interceptions can come in bunches for him — his total dropped from eight in 2024 to two in 2025 — but he stayed disruptive on the ball with 10 passes defended, equating to a ball hawk rate of 34.5%, sixth among safeties with at least 100 coverage snaps according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He’s first in that category among safeties with at least 400 coverage snaps.”

The Giants could certainly use some better play from their safeties. Last season, they relied on a trio of Jevon Holland, Tyler Nubin, and Dane Belton to mixed results.

McKinney, the 36th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is coming off his second consecutive All-Pro season.

Giants Could’ve Kept Xavier McKinney

The worst part is, it’s not like the New York Giants couldn’t have kept McKinney.

After the former Alabama standout’s rookie contract expired, the Green Bay Packers signed the safety to a free agent contract to the tune of four years and $67 million.

Schoen and his front office deemed that the $16.75 million annual salary was too rich for their blood, and instead entered the 2024 season with no serious plan at safety.

A year later, the Giants had a desperate need for a starting-caliber safety. New York opted to sign free agent Jevon Holland to a three-year, $45.3 million deal, roughly half a million less than what McKinney got a year earlier.

Was it really worth it for Big Blue?

The answer is no, and it’s not particularly close. Holland struggled in his first season with the Giants, earning a 58.4 Pro Football Focus grade that ranked him as the 73rd-best safety in the NFL.

Schoen made a massive mistake when it came to his free agency decisions at safety, and the player rankings only reinforce that idea.