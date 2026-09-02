Giants Finalize Practice Squad With Ex-Bengals 4th-Rounder, Chiefs Super Bowl Champ

With the New York Giants 53-man roster cuts in the rearview mirror, all that was left to do early this week was finalize the practice squad, and Big Blue did just that on Tuesday afternoon.

The Giants added four more names to the practice squad, announcing deals with offensive linemen Kingsley Eguakun and Darian Kinnard, wide receiver Charlie Jones, and defensive back Elijah Jones, per the team’s official website.

That brings New York up to 17 members on their practice squad. While most teams are usually only allowed 16, one player can be designated as an international player, granting what is essentially an extra roster spot.

Thanks to Australian offensive lineman Jarrod Gray, the Giants now have their main practice squad set with a little under two weeks to go until the regular season.

Giants Add Ex-Bengals WR Charlie Jones

Probably the most intriguing player the New York Giants added to their practice squad was ex-Cincinnati Bengals fourth-round draft pick, Charlie Jones.

The former Purdue standout has a productive career as a returner. Over 33 career games, he has two kickoff return touchdowns and one punt return touchdown.

Overall, he’s returned 50 punts for 462 yards and 47 kicks for 1,284 yards, and could be an intriguing option for New York as a return specialist.

Veteran Braxton Berrios, who was released and brought back on the team’s practice squad shortly after roster cuts, is expected to be the team’s primary punt returner, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, but it’s possible he now has some competition on his hands.

Where Berrios will have an edge over Jones is his capability for offensive output. The former Bengal wide receiver only has eight career receptions for 69 yards in three seasons of NFL action.

Berrios, on the other hand, has 140 receptions for 1,360 yards and has spent all summer building chemistry with Giants quarterbacks.

Other Giants Practice Squad Signees

Jones isn’t the only player the New York Giants added on Tuesday, though, and it was much-needed depth along the offensive line and in their secondary.

Kingsley Eguaken, the center that Big Blue picked up, has some starting experience under his belt. The 2024 undrafted free agent appeared in four games for the Detroit Lions in 2025, starting two.

He sits comfortably as insurance behind starter John Michael Schmitz and backup Bryan Hudson.

As for Darian Kinnard, a former fifth-round draft choice of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, can play both guard and tackle.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with both the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Kinnard has 20 NFL games of experience, including five career starts. His versatility should prove useful in case of injuries.

Finally, Elijah Jones adds another cornerback to the Giants’ practice squad. The former Arizona Cardinals third-round pick is a bit of a reclamation project, but has some upside.

Jones missed his entire rookie season with injury and managed to appear in only 10 games with the Cardinals last season. He recorded three tackles and broke up two passes.

Maybe learning under the likes of John Harbaugh and Dennard Wilson will help the former Boston College standout continue his development.