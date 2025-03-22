Hi, Subscriber

Giants Sign 2,000-Yard WR & Former Eagle, Adding ‘Competition’ for Another

Giants sign former Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal.
The New York Giants announced that they have signed former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal.

The New York Giants came to terms on a contract with another veteran wide receiver on March 22, announcing the signing of Zach Pascal on X, “pending a physical.”

Pascal was most recently a member of the Arizona Cardinals for the past two seasons, but Giants fans might better remember him from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and the Indianapolis Colts before that from 2018 through 2021.

On his career, he’s accumulated 2,057 yards and 16 touchdowns, with another 65 receiving yards and 1 touchdown in the playoffs, but Pascal has really made a name for himself as a special teamer.

Per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, the Pascal signing represents “competition for Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who beat out veteran WR/ST Miles Boykin for a spot last year.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Pascal has logged just under 1,200 special teams snaps on his career. It seems the veteran has also gotten better in this department as he’s gotten older, with his best two ST grades coming in 2023 (72.7) and 2024 (86.4).

Pascal typically appears on all special teams units except for field goal kick and field goal block.

Giants Offering Zero Free Rides in 2025

A noticeable goal of the Giants’ 2025 offseason appears to be building out quality depth at each position, which also means there are no free rides this spring and summer.

That could apply to a former draft pick like Jalin Hyatt more than anyone, considering general manager Joe Schoen’s focus on the wide receiver position in free agency.

Not only did the team add Pascal and Lil’Jordan Humphrey — who could be in direct competition with Hyatt — but they also dished out big money in order to retain Darius Slayton. And few covering the Giants expected that to happen.

Needless to say, these moves don’t instill much confidence in Hyatt, who already appeared frustrated at the end of the 2024 campaign.

After trading up to get Hyatt in round three of the 2023 draft, the deep threat had 373 receiving yards as a rookie. Unfortunately, he followed that up with just 62 receiving yards in year two, getting very limited usage on offense.

Like Humphrey, Hyatt does not contribute on special teams, making him far less useful as a depth piece at wide receiver.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

