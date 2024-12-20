Giants’ Daniel Jones Successor ‘Most Likely’ Points to One Name

One of the biggest topics of the offseason for the New York Giants will be figuring out who they’ll tap as their next franchise quarterback. Now that they’ve officially parted ways with Daniel Jones, it’s time for a new era in New York. So far, they’re been utilizing backup quarterbacks Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock and Tim Boyle in the wake of Jones’ exit, but come next season, they’re likely to have a new face.

While the Giants have plenty of options going into the offseason, many bets are pointing to one guy, and many NFL experts and analysts think he’ll be the one to sign with New York.

The Newbie vs. Veteran Debate

The Giants could either draft a top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft or go with one of the veterans who will likely be available after this season.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN says that while there are plenty of options on the table, the “most likely” option for the Giants is one that’s been thrown around a lot lately: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are expected to be the top collegiate QB options,” Raanan notes in a December 20 feature, adding that Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jameis Winston are some veterans who will also likely be available.

Raanan adds that “Sanders seems to be the most likely option should New York (currently 2-12) finish with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Giants enter this week with a 37% chance at the top pick, according to ESPN Analytics.”

Sanders’ father, Deion Sanders, who also serves as the coach of Colorado’s team, seems to have some extra insight. Appearing on ”The Pacman Jones Show” on December 17, Deion insisted that the Giants are keeping their top draft pick.

“Giants are not going to give up their pick,” Deion said regarding what could transpire if New York gets at the top of the draft order. “They’re not going to give up their pick. The Giants are not giving up that pick. I know that for a fact. He added, “Shedeur is going to be the No. 1 pick.”

Raanan also noted that Giants general manager Joe Schoen “has been to Colorado on multiple occasions this season.”

Las Vegas or New York?

One caveat Raanan points out that “multiple sources close to Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado program” think he would prefer to go to Las Vegas and head up the Raiders. But, Raanan notes that the hype train is all on Sanders going to New York. After all, he was throwing a Giants football in the streets of New York City with wide receiver Malik Nabers last weekend.

Destin Adams of A to Z sports also sees Sanders as possibly being the best fit for the Giants. In a December 19 feature, he says that while the main debate during the offseason will be whether the Giants should draft Sanders or Cam Ward, ” Sanders could truly be the best fit for the Giants.” He has the Giants selecting Sanders after the Las Vegas Raiders elect to choose Ward in his mock draft.