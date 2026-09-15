Giants’ Rookie Set 2 NFL Firsts in Anonymous Debut

Staying under the radar suited one of the New York Giants’ two 2026 NFL draft first-round picks against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Rookie guard Francis Sisi’ Mauigoa stayed seen and not heard during the 28-20 win at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 13.

There was nothing showy about the way Mauigoa went about his work. Instead, the 10th player drafted this year produced a quietly “dominant” performance that included a pair of NFL firsts.

Mauigoa give up “0 pressures on 36 pass blocks, the most blocks without allowing pressure by a rookie in Week 1 since 2018,” per Next Gen Stats (h/t Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News).

Watkins also pointed out Mauigoa “primarily matched up with DT Kenny Clark, becoming the first player since Week 16 of 2023 to hold Clark without a pressure on 19 or more matchups.”

Handling accomplished three-time Pro Bowler Clark was a true welcome to the NFL moment for a player who survived a late injury scare in preseason. Mauigoa proved he belongs at this level by also dealing efficiently with another Cowboys’ force inside, for a Giants’ offensive line that bossed the trenches.

‘Sisi’ Mauigoa Better Than Advertised

There have been concerns about Mauigoa, dating all the way back to when the Giants sent his name to the podium in April. Some of the supposed red flags surrounding the 21-year-old included the switch from tackle to guard.

Fortunately, the 6-foot-6, 335-pounder looked at home on the inside against the Cowboys. Mauigoa was so comfortable he enjoyed “about as dominant a debut performance from a rookie offensive lineman you could have ever asked for or expected. The goal as always — you never hear his name,” according to ESPN’s Peter Schrager.

The latter’s right to note good pro linemen stay anonymous during games. There was no mention of Mauigoa because he nullified Clark and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the minimum amount of fuss.

This is what new Giants’ head coach John Harbaugh wants from an improving O-line expected to underpin a “dirty” offense built to bully opponents. Mauigoa’s fellow linemen helped ensure the Cowboys were the first victims.

Giants’ Offensive Line Set New Standard

The Giants trampled over the Cowboys largely thanks to five linemen who owned their matchups. Their dominance up front was shared by three supplemental blockers who allowed the Giants to wear out the Dallas defense on the ground.

Numbers provided by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan underscore the Giants’ superior “Run block win rate vs. Cowboys: Jermaine Eluemunor 88.9% Theo Johnson 86.7% Chris Manhertz 83.3% Patrick Ricard 79.2% Andrew Thomas 77.8% Francis Mauigoa 75% Jon Runyan Jr. 72.2% John Michael Schmitz 69.4% All eight are increases from their 2025 totals.”

Total improvement is how the Giants achieve the greater, collective physical dominance Harbaugh wants. It’s what he was searching for when he used first-round draft capital to take Mauigoa and alter his position.

Both decisions carried risks, but so far at least, the Giants are reaping handsome rewards for their faith in Mauigoa. A stronger test of that faith awaits against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Especially if Mauigoa is head-up on a future Hall of Fame D-tackle.