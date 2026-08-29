Giants Urged to ‘Keep an Eye On’ Francis Mauigoa Flaw

The New York Giants drafted Francis ‘Sisi’ Mauigoa to be the cornerstone of a more physical offense, but they still need “to keep an eye on” a potentially fatal flaw in the rookie guard’s game.

It’s an underlying problem identified by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. He explained “New York seems to have big plans for Mauigoa. The only downside is he missed some time this summer with a stinger, which comes after he was diagnosed with a herniated disc in his back earlier this year. It’s something to keep an eye on moving forward.”

A recent injury scare involving Mauigoa proved to be only a minor issue. Yet, the nervy episode was a reminder of the “red flag” the Giants ignored when they selected Mauigoa 10th overall in the 2026 NFL draft.

The Giants overlooked the risk because of Mauigoa’s scheme fit for new head coach John Harbaugh’s bruising brand of football.

Francis Mauigoa Worth the Risk for John Harbaugh

There’s a reason the Giants chose Mauigoa over a more highly-touted, natural guard. It had to do with the 6-foot-6, 335-pounder’s ability to be a tone-setter for a more aggressive offensive front.

Harbaugh wants his linemen to be merciless maulers. They must punish defensive players and knock open lanes for the power-running concepts Harbaugh loves.

Those same concepts are why Harbaugh hired longtime ground-game guru Greg Roman. The desire to field a smash-mouth rushing attack is also why the Giants appear ready to name straight-ahead bruiser Cam Skattebo as their starting running back.

Mauigoa is keen to lead the way for Skattebo. The combination will be crucial for making Roman and Harbaugh’s schemes work.

Fortunately, the first-year blocker has “proven to be a big help with his nasty style of play, specifically in the run game,” according to Raanan.

Mauigoa’s already changing things for the better up front, but he’s not the only rookie O-lineman rewarding the Giants for taking a chance.

Giants ‘Very Happy’ With Second Rookie Lineman

Sixth-round draft pick J.C. Davis lacked pedigree after playing at Contra Costa Community College and New Mexico before transferring to Illinois. The Giants still took a flier on Davis, and he’s rewarding their faith this offseason.

Raanan notes “The Giants are very happy with what they’ve seen from Davis at left tackle, especially when he didn’t allow a pressure in the second preseason game against the Dolphins despite playing the whole way.”

Davis continued his active preseason by getting another start in the third exhibition game against the New York Jets on Friday, August, 28, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Duggan thinks Davis is “likely headed to a redshirt season (barring injury) since (Marcus) Mbow is the swing tackle.” That makes sense, but the injury issues faced by All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas should have the Giants considering adding Davis to the active final roster.

Especially since 6-foot-4, 322-pound Davis is another big body ideally suited to the blunt-force style of play Harbaugh’s promoting. Letting Davis cover at tackle would also give the Giants more flexibility if Mauigoa’s perceived injury problems recur.

The options would include kicking Mbow or starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor inside. Particularly if a notable draft bust can’t keep a grip on his own roster spot.