Giants Insider Leaks Full 2025 Schedule: Report

The New York Giants’ 2025 schedule is here, according to the sources of NorthJersey.com insider Art Stapleton, and it’s a very difficult one on paper.
With the official NFL schedule release scheduled for May 14, at 8 p.m. (EST), Stapleton provided the Giants’ portion of the spring reveal early. New York Post reporter Paul Schwartz also confirmed the Big Blue schedule later on May 14, including kickoff times.
Below is the full reported NYG 2025 schedule:
- Week 1: at Washington Commanders (1 p.m.).
- Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m.).
- Week 3: home opener vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
- Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m.).
- Week 5: at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m.).
- Week 6: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.
- Week 7: at Denver Broncos (4 p.m.).
- Week 8: at Eagles (1 p.m.).
- Week 9: vs. San Francisco 49ers (1 p.m.).
- Week 10: at Chicago Bears (1 p.m.).
- Week 11: vs. Green Bay Packers (1 p.m.).
- Week 12: at Detroit Lions (1 p.m.).
- Week 13: at New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
- Week 14: BYE.
- Week 15: vs. Commanders (1 p.m.).
- Week 16: vs. Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m.).
- Week 17: at Las Vegas Raiders on (date/time TBD).
- Week 18: vs. Cowboys (date/time TBD).
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION.
