Giants Meeting With 4,700-Yard Passer as QB Search Continues: Insider

The New York Giants’ quarterback search added a new candidate on April 14, with the NFL draft just 10 days away.

“Sources: Syracuse QB Kyle McCord is visiting the [Pittsburgh] Steelers today and the Giants tomorrow,” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X.

“McCord, who led the nation in passing last season [with 4,779 yards], has acquitted himself well throughout the draft process with a series of good interviews and impressive on-the-board work,” Schultz added.

Continuing: “Several teams I’ve spoken with say he’s one of the more undervalued players in the entire draft — highlighting his prototypical NFL size, winning pedigree (see 21-point comeback vs Miami) and capacity to read coverage.”

McCord began his collegiate career at Ohio State. After three seasons with the Buckeyes, including a high of 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2023, McCord later exploded with Syracuse upon transferring.

The 22-year-old quarterback is an old school pocket passer, and there’s a lot to like about his game. Just don’t expect him to take off and run the football.

McCord finished his collegiate career with negative 142 rushing yards.

Strengths of Quarterback Kyle McCord’s Game Include ‘Pre-Snap Process’ & Anticipatory Passing

As noted above, McCord is more similar to a Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins or Tua Tagovailoa than any of the many dual threat QBs of the league.

Per The Athletic’s lead NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler, the strengths of the potential Giants target include:

“[An] excellent pre-snap process to decipher looks and understand where to go with football.”

“Anticipates well — not afraid to put ball where receiver will be (both inside and outside numbers).” As well as “prime” ball location and accuracy on passes that lead the receiver.

“Solid arm talent.”

“Outstanding poise.”

And “rhythmic pocket movements mid-read to climb and help buy time for routes to develop.”

Brugler ranked McCord 7th for this 2025 QB class, projecting him as a third- or fourth-round talent.

“He operates with timing, touch and poise to put the ball in spots where his targets can make plays,” Brugler said, regarding McCord. “Although his aggressiveness as a passer will backfire at times, it is also the key reason he led college football in several passing categories in 2024 and helped Syracuse to double-digit wins (third time in school history).”

According to Brugler, McCord and Ohio State parted ways because Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day wanted more of a mobile quarterback. The draft analyst called Syracuse an “ideal fit” for his abilities.

Giants Must Determine If Kyle McCord Fits Their System During Top 30 NFL Draft Visit

Most of the NFL is getting away from pure pocket passers as the sport evolves. That makes McCord a bit of a rarity at the pro level, and the Giants must determine if his skillset matches what head coach Brian Daboll wants to do.

We’re three years in, and it’s not 100% clear what type of quarterback Daboll prefers. He got the Giants job because of his work with Josh Allen, a dual threat tank most similar to Alabama’s Jalen Milroe — in comparison to the 2025 rookie class.

Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen also believed they could work with another dual threat in Daniel Jones, but failed to fix Jones’ issues. With that in mind, this regime has brought in a random mix of veterans from Tyrod Taylor (dual threat) to Drew Lock and Jameis Winston (gunslinger passing QBs).

Russell Wilson, the current leading candidate to start in 2025, is more of a blend of pocket passer and capable scrambler at age 36.

And then you have Jayden Daniels (dual threat) and Drake Maye (dual threat), who the Giants showed interest in last year. While also passing on Michael Penix Jr. (pocket passer), J.J. McCarthy (blend) and Bo Nix (dual threat).

So, where does McCord fit into the Giants’ plans?

“[McCord] is average from a physical standpoint, and his lack of escapability limits his options,” Brugler wrote. “But he is a cool customer with the anticipation and conviction as a pocket passer to make plays when he has protection and capable talent around him.”

The draft analyst concluded that “he projects as a backup option in the NFL, although there is starting potential there in the right situation.”