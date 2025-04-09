Draft QB Compared to Justin Fields to Visit Giants

Hi, Subscriber

A 2025 NFL draft QB compared to Justin Fields is visiting the New York Giants.

They double dipped to address their quarterback situation in free agency, but that doesn’t mean the New York Giants won’t revisit the position in the 2025 NFL draft. Especially if their visit with a prospect frequently compared to Justin Fields goes well.

The visit will be with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Schultz detailed how “Milroe has upcoming visits with the #Giants, #Rams and #Seahawks after meeting with the #Browns earlier this week. Milroe’s name has been gaining steam in recent weeks.”

Part of that steam described by Schultz has already cleared for links between Milroe and the Giants.

Justin Fields-Like Prospect an Intriguing Fit for Giants

Milroe is the ideal second-round pick for the Giants in the final mock draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. He believes “there is some love for Milroe in NFL circles right now, and he could fit well in New York. He’d have the chance to learn behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, developing his pre-snap reads and improving his short-to-intermediate accuracy. Milroe throws a great deep ball and can change a game with his legs. He ran for 20 scores in 2024.”

Kiper’s reference to Milroe’s arm strength and talent as a runner has likely informed his most common pro comparison. As Kiper’s colleague Jeremy Fowler noted, “a frequent comp for Milroe among scouts: Justin Fields. Both are big and fast quarterbacks who can create chunk yardage in space. As passers, they are quarterbacks with strong arms who can hurt defenses downfield but struggle with accuracy, touch and decision-making. They are good enough throwers to keep defenses honest but are not good enough to warrant a pass-heavy offense tailored around them.”

Both Fowler and Kiper indicated Milroe will need time to learn what he doesn’t know once he enters the NFL. The Giants could offer a decent education thanks not only to the experience of projected QB1 Wilson and likely backup Winston.

There’s also the presence of head coach Brian Daboll. He got the job on the strength of his success as offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, specifically developing Josh Allen’s raw tools.

Allen was another dual-threat quarterback with questionable upside as a thrower. He became a Pro Bowler on Daboll’s watch.

While Daboll hasn’t come close to the same level of success with the Giants, he did carefully package an offense around Daniel Jones’ versatility in 2022. Subsequent failures to refine Jones further landed the Giants in a mess at football’s most important position.

It’s a mess Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen can navigate further by adding help via the draft. The possibility of putting a rookie passer into the mix is strong since Milroe isn’t the only draft eligible signal-caller meeting with the Giants.

Giants Still Exploring Younger QBs

Schoen and Daboll opted to trust experience when they signed 36-year-old Wilson and 31-year-old Winston, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any room for a younger QB. It wasn’t Fields, who may have been an option before the Giants chose his Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Wilson.

Fortunately, the draft offers teams their own chances to start a youth movement. It’s a process the Giants have started by meeting with a “unique” prospect who could be worth a late-round pick.

There’s also the option of taking Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart, who’s been personally scouted by a senior figure in the Giants’ personnel department. Dart “also has spent ‘considerable time’ during this interview process with the Giants, Saints and Rams,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

The Giants still doing their homework on potential quarterbacks of the future is significant. It underlines how Wilson and Winston are big-name stop-gaps, while also revealing Daboll and Schoen know they need more than a short-term fix to maintain the credibility of their regime.

