Latest NFL Draft Rumor Sets up Giants With Massive Decision: Report

The latest NFL draft rumor impacts the New York Giants at No. 3 overall, if accurate, setting up NYG with the likely decision of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall.

On April 5, Tennessee Titans insider Jim Wyatt reported the following: “After yesterday’s Colorado Pro Day, @Titans brass met with Shedeur Sanders’ camp and the parties have agreed to cancel the upcoming private workout. The Titans have seen 4 years of game film, scouted multiple games, and now attended a Pro Day they described as very impressive.”

This led to a follow-up post from long-time NFL draft insider Todd McShay.

“So the @Titans have respectfully canceled private workouts with [WR/CB] Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, making it all but official they will take [quarterback] Cam Ward No. 1,” McShay relayed. Adding: “And now I’m starting to hear more and more about Hunter to Cleveland at No. 2.”

McShay deduced that this “would mean Abdul Carter vs. Shedeur for the Giants at No. 3.” A decision that he believes is “not a difficult” one.

Shedeur Sanders or Abdul Carter NFL Draft Rumor Would Pit Giants’ Positional Need vs. Best Player Available

Ward to the Titans has felt like a foregone conclusion since free agency. Being that Tennessee did nothing to address the QB position.

However, the Browns have been a total mystery at No. 2 overall to this point. Cleveland has been linked to Ward, Sanders, Hunter, Carter and a trade down in no particular order.

If McShay is correct that the Browns are leaning toward Hunter, that would present the Giants with an interesting choice.

When drafting, there are two strategies as old as time. Should teams target their biggest positional need, or the best player available?

Carter might be the best player available in the entire 2025 draft class. NFL Network scouting expert Daniel Jeremiah has had him ranked No. 1 since January, plus he plays a premier position.

Meanwhile Sanders is widely considered to be the second-best quarterback prospect in this draft class, and the Giants still need a new franchise QB.

It’s a debate as old as time, but apparently, McShay doesn’t see this choice as much of a debate. The draft analyst did not reveal if he would go Sanders or Carter at No. 3. He just implied that it’s an easy decision, in his opinion.

To most, that would likely mean securing the “can’t miss” talent (Carter) despite all the money the Giants have invested in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux — among others — at edge rusher. Although there is certainly a contingent of fans and analyst who believe Big Blue should draft a quarterback no matter what.