Giants GM Hints at Major Pivot From Rumored QB Plan, Says Reporter

Going back as far as October or November of 2024, the New York Giants’ rumored 2025 NFL Draft plan has revolved around finding a way to land one of two quarterback prospects — Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Sure, there have been deviations away from this plan, like the pursuit of Matthew Stafford, but the majority of experts and analysts around the league have generally come back to the Giants spending the No. 3 overall pick on a new franchise QB. For example, even after the Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson signings, Big Blue beat reporters stressed that the front office could — and, in some cases, should — select Sanders or a different quarterback prospect in round one.

After hearing NYG general manager Joe Schoen address the media at the NFL owner’s meeting on March 31, The Athletic’s Giants correspondent Dan Duggan believes the franchise could be pivoting away from that long-rumored draft plan.

“Much more to come from Joe Schoen, but the biggest takeaway I had from his 20-minute session with reporters at the owners meetings: He laid the groundwork for not taking a QB at No. 3,” Duggan relayed on X.

Adding: “Now, he might be being cagey but he really hammered how you can’t force the pick if you don’t think a guy is a franchise-caliber QB.”

Another smokescreen from Schoen and the Giants? Perhaps, but Duggan has been a member of the NYG beat for quite some time and until video emerges of Schoen’s Q&A, we’ll have to trust his opinion on this.

After all, Big Blue’s various veteran quarterback pursuits this offseason certainly support the fact that they’re unsure about this 2025 QB class.

Russell Wilson Will Get First-Team Reps to Begin Giants OTAs & Camp, Says GM Joe Schoen: Report

Another headliner from Schoen’s March 31 chat with the media was that Wilson will get first-team reps to begin offseason activities.

“Joe Schoen said Russell Wilson will start getting first-team reps with the starting offense when the players arrive in a few weeks for the offseason workout program,” New York Post reporter Paul Schwartz noted on X. This was also confirmed by Duggan, among others.

Granted, this outcome is relatively obvious, and more of a formality than anything else, but it appears the 2025 starting job will be Wilson’s to lose.

The former Super Bowl champion signal-caller echoed as much during his inaugural press conference, and his and Winston’s respective salaries certainly reflect that as well. Wilson’s contract is for $10.5 million per year (one-year deal), with built-in incentives that could earn him up to $20 million-plus. Meanwhile Winston is earning $4 million per season (two-year deal).

That’s not to say there won’t be some sort of camp competition between Wilson, Winston, Tommy DeVito and any incoming rookie that the Giants draft or sign, but Wilson appears to be in clear pole position at this time.

Giants Offered Russell Wilson Contract During Initial Visit: Report

Schoen also relayed that Wilson was offered a contract during his initial NYG visit, according to Schwartz and the Giants beat.

“Joe Schoen said today the Giants offered Russell Wilson a contract the day he visited the team facility,” Schwartz reported on March 31. “It took another 12 days of negotiations for the deal to get done.”

It’s unclear if the near-two weeks of negotiations had to do with contract terms, or Wilson potentially dragging his feet to allow for a reunion with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But either way, he’s here now and the past is the past.

With Wilson’s career petering out in recent years, it’d benefit both him and the Giants for this team to be successful in 2025. If it’s not, there could be a long list of people who are unemployed in 2026, and that includes Wilson himself.