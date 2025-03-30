Giants ‘Spent Considerable Time’ With ‘Highly Coveted’ Draft Prospect

The New York Giants are determined to do their homework on some of the best and most versatile edge-rushers in the 2025 NFL draft, based on a lengthy meeting with a “highly coveted” prospect.

Texas A&M standout Shemar Stewart drew a ton of attention from Giants position coaches before his pro day on Thursday, March 27. As NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton detailed, “defensive line coaches from the Giants and the Jets spent considerable time with Texas A&M DL/edge Shemar Stewart prior to the Aggies’ Pro Day in College Station yesterday, per sources. Stewart did not participate in drills, but met with teams. Projected first-rounder.”

Stewart merits a long look from the Giants. Not least because of uncertainty about a top-five pick. As well as the need for more juice and more variety in the pass rush plan of a defense that’s promised more than it’s delivered in recent years.

Those things were also behind the private meeting the Giants held with an elite edge widely expected to be a top three pick.

Shemar Stewart Has Traits Giants Need, But There Are Concerns

There are things Stewart can do few other pass-rushers can match. He’s “carved from granite, possessing a rare blend of traits, explosiveness and untapped upside,” according to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Part of Stewart’s upside comes from him being “long and sudden off the snap but hasn’t learned to weaponize his hands to control the point of attack and bypass protection with go-to moves. His bull-rush compresses the pocket off the edge, and he’s too athletic for guards when reduced inside.”

What Zierlein pointed to as Stewart’s biggest problem is the lack of production to match his athleticism. It’s a fair complaint when the 21-year-old logged just 4.5 sacks across three seasons with the Aggies, per Sports Reference.

Another problem concerns Stewart not taking part “in position drills at pro-day today after not doing position drills at the Combine. Not sitting well with teams after 1.5 sacks last season,” according to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline.

Issues like these are genuine worries, but they could form a silver lining for the Giants. Especially if Stewart falls to the second round, where Big Blue owns the second pick, 34th overall.

Rolling the dice on Stewart would be worth the risk when he’s young and naturally gifted enough to be developed into something better by highly-regarded defensive line coach Andre Patterson.

Having Stewart learn from veteran two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns would be a good start. Particularly if the Giants make more changes in the rotation.

Giants Have Pass Rush Decision to Make

Those changes could involve Kayvon Thibodeaux. He’s considered a trade asset by some precisely because he’s hardly played like the fifth player drafted in 2022.

Thibodeaux has flashed potential, like when he logged 11.5 sacks in 2023. Yet like Stewart, Thibodeaux’s had difficulty finishing plays and turning pressures into sacks.

There have been enough issues for Thibodeaux to no longer be considered a lock as a bookend across from Burns. Not even after outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari joined an NFC East rival in free agency.

The Giants have only added a former sixth-round draft pick with a mere four sacks to his credit in response. More reinforcements are needed for a defense that logged 45 sacks last season, despite a front seven loaded with big names.

Putting Stewart between Burns and Thibodeaux, and next to All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, would give the Giants the boost they need in obvious passing situations. Provided they can iron out the rookie’s rough edges.