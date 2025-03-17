Giants’ Worst-Case Scenario Occurs for Key Free Agent: ‘Oh Boy’

The New York Giants lost another big-name free agent and former premium draft pick to the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on March 17, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

“Source: Pass rusher Azeez Ojulari is signing with the Eagles on a one-year, $4M deal,” Fowler reported on Monday. “Ojulari, who had 6.0 sacks last year, stays in NFC East with the Super Bowl champion.”

In a follow-up post, Fowler also added that “the Eagles heavily recruited Ojulari, who goes to a place known for maximizing defensive linemen. Giants tried to bring him back. But he’s an Eagle.”

As you can imagine, the former second-round talent signing with the Eagles triggered a few reactions — considering how Saquon Barkley’s first year in Philly turned out.

“Oh boy,” SNY’s Connor Hughes commented on X.

While New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy said: “Predicted this one pairing before free agency started. Giants fans are going to fear the worst because of Saquon Syndrome. If Azeez Ojulari stays healthy — a big IF because he rarely does — he will have 10 sacks for Eagles.”

And ESPN’s Jordan Raanan echoed that sentiment, stating: “Another former Giants lands in Philly. An opportunity for Azeez Ojulari to shine in a good defense. If he stays healthy he’ll put up numbers and get back to free agency next year.”

Over the course of his four seasons in New York, Ojulari recorded 22.0 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss and 38 quarterback hits (including playoffs), not to mention 4 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries. As a couple of the NYG beat reporters noted, Ojulari has flashed plenty of ability, but he’s had trouble staying on the field with just 46 regular season appearances in four years.

Azeez Ojulari Signing With Eagles Won’t Help Giants President & CEO John Mara Sleep at Night

This Ojulari move brings back bad memories, and it almost feels as if Philadelphia is just signing ex-Giants for fun at this point. Who’s next, former first-round offensive tackle Evan Neal in 2026?

During the NYG edition of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” president and CEO John Mara was honest in admitting that he won’t sleep very well if Barkley leaves and joins a rival. As we all know, he did just that, winning a Super Bowl and an Offensive Player of the Year award with the Eagles.

Needless to say, losing Ojulari to Philly isn’t likely to improve Mara’s mood. Especially if the disappointing pass rusher has success with the bitter NFC East foe, as Barkley did.

Ojulari joins Barkley and veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson in Philadelphia, along with OLB Patrick Johnson — who reunited with the Eagles — and more.

Ex-Giants’ Azeez Ojulari Does Not Get Big Payday in NFL Free Agency

The weird part about the Ojulari departure is that he didn’t get the exorbitant payday that many expected.

“A $4M price tag is lower than I expected,” Dunleavy admitted, regarding this subject. “Thought Azeez Ojulari would come in around $10M because he is only 24 years old, proven he can get to QB and pass-rushers get overpaid. Think it tells you teams doubt his durability.”

So, for just $4 million, you have to wonder why the Giants didn’t just re-sign their draft pick to a similar type of “prove-it” deal after refusing to trade him in 2024.

Sure, maybe there’s an NYG tax of a couple million, and the Giants have to pay $6 million or $7M rather than the number he agreed to with the defending Super Bowl champs, but this reported salary proves that retaining Ojulari was not as expensive as many thought it would be.

And yet, he still ended up in Philadelphia.