NFL Insider Names 3 Giants as Prime Trade Candidates Ahead of Draft

Three former New York Giants draft picks were labeled “expendable” trade candidates by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter (via colleague Peter Schrager) ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Draft weekend is also a busy time for trades of players already on rosters,” Schrager noted within a large draft intel article. He then listed Schefter’s “players on rookie contracts who could be deemed expendable,” and no team had more representatives than the Giants.

Schefter’s three rumored NYG trade candidates are edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, offensive tackle Evan Neal and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Giants Could Shop Joe Schoen’s NFL Draft Busts via Trade

Realistically, two top 10 picks and a third-round wide receiver turning up as trade candidates within three or four years of their selection is more of a major blemish on general manager Joe Schoen’s resume than anything else.

Thibodeaux and Neal were actually Schoen’s first two selections on the job. And while Thibodeaux has been serviceable, neither player has lived up to their draft status thus far.

Some believe the Giants could elect to trade Thibodeaux if they end up picking Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall. That way, they could restart the rookie contract at the position and acquire extra draft capital in the process — although it’s unclear what Thibodeaux might net in return.

Neal would get back much less, but it’s possible the Giants might take just about anything to shed a portion of the failed blocker’s $7.812 million cap hit.

Both Neal and Thibodeaux are also up for fifth-year option decisions just after the draft (more on that below).

Hyatt is a relatively obvious trade candidate, because he’s expressed frustration with his playing time. If the Giants had let Darius Slayton walk in free agency, it would have opened the door for Hyatt to see some more action in 2025, but they chose to do the opposite and prioritize the veteran’s return.

That’s as good a hint as any that Hyatt could be on his way out — despite Schoen trading up to snag him in 2023.

Giants Will Decline Evan Neal’s Fifth-Year Option, But the Kayvon Thibodeaux Decision Is Much More Complex

Due to his premium offensive tackle position, Neal’s basic fifth-year option amount would be a whopping $16.685 million according to Over the Cap.

Needless to say, there is absolutely no chance that the Giants pay a backup that type of salary. And that would also mean that Neal is likely playing out his final season in New York.

Schoen has done well to bolster his depth at guard and offensive tackle this offseason, hinting that they could try Neal inside. But it might also make sense to send him packing.

Neal has never been popular with the fanbase after criticizing NYG supporters for booing early on in his career. Since then, his performance has not earned him a second chance in the eyes of most fans.

The Giants no longer have any use on the roster for Neal, and he’s not choosing to re-sign in 2025. Might as well get anything back for him if you can.

As for Thibodeaux, his fifth-year option decision is much trickier. Over the Cap projects a guaranteed 2025 salary of $14.751 million due to playtime incentives and him playing a lesser position (linebacker) in terms of value.

In all likelihood, the Giants either trade Thibodeaux before making this choice — which would mean an NFL draft deal — or they keep Thibodeaux and extend the fifth-year offer.

Considering he’s really an edge rusher, a shade under $15 million isn’t too bad for the potential of Thibodeaux. But the decision becomes much more complex when you also have big money tied up in Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Chauncey Golston and Carter, potentially, along the defensive front.