Giants Take Strong Interest in Colorado WR Not Named Travis Hunter: Report

The New York Giants have taken a special interest in Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard — who was a teammate of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter — ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

According to KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson, “Colorado @CUBuffsFootball wide receiver Will Sheppard (6-3, 204) 4.53 official, 40.5 vertical, 10-11 broad jump, [will have a] dinner meeting with [the] Giants staff, per source.”

The Giants decision-makers took to Colorado in full force this week, in anticipation of the April 4 pro day featuring Sanders, Hunter and Sheppard, among others.

Per Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer, Sanders and Hunter went to dinner with the Cleveland Browns. So, it appears NYG general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll settled for Sheppard instead.

The Browns pick just before the Giants in the draft, at No. 2 overall.

Potential Giants NFL Draft Target Will Sheppard Described as ‘Experienced’ & ‘Savvy’ Wide Receiver

Sheppard finished his collegiate career with 200 catches for 2,688 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. He spent four seasons at Vanderbilt before transferring to Colorado (48 receptions for 621 yards and 6 touchdowns).

Despite being the lesser-known wide receiver of this 2024 Colorado offense, behind Hunter, Sheppard is a solid prospect in his own right.

Potential Giants draft target “Will Sheppard is an experienced, savvy wide receiver who wins with tempo, route-running and alignment versatility to be a chain-moving and red-zone threat at the next level,” The Draft Network’s Dame Parson scouted in 2024.

Parson also praised Sheppard for his “body control” and his ability to “high point” the football.

NFL Draft Buzz scout Lennox Tate projected Sheppard as a “solid Day 2 prospect with the potential to contribute immediately.” Although Tate did note that Sheppard will likely be more of a WR2 or WR3 at the NFL level.

There’s nothing wrong with adding a pass-catcher like that to a Giants offense that already features rising superstar Malik Nabers.

“Teams looking for a polished route runner with a high football IQ will find Sheppard an intriguing option,” Tate concluded.

Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter Light up Colorado Pro Day

Even if the Giants took Sheppard out to dinner, Sanders was the star of the show on Friday. And you can bet Schoen and Daboll took a special interest in both Hunter and the Colorado quarterback as well.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Sanders completed “62 of 67 [passing attempts] with three drops.” The biggest highlight-reel throw being a deep ball to wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

Sanders is known for his accuracy in the short and intermediate passing game, so the touch on this deep completion could help his draft stock.

As for Hunter, the talented wide receiver/cornerback did end up running routes on April 4. And before long, said routes gained plenty of attention on social media for their “crispness.”

In theory, the Giants could get their choice of Sanders or Hunter at No. 3 overall. The likeliest scenario where this happens is if Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Penn State edge Abdul Carter go one-two.

If the Giants were to draft Will Sheppard later on, an early Sanders or Hunter pick would provide immediate familiarity.

Along with Schoen, Howe noted that Tennessee Titans GM Mike Borgonzi, Browns GM Andrew Berry and Denver Broncos GM George Paton were all in attendance. Although the latter was most likely scouting other positions rather than Sanders with Bo Nix already on the roster.

The core of the Giants contingent — namely Schoen and Daboll — were seen chatting with Sanders at Colorado’s pro day.