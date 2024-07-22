Giants Host Free Agent That ‘Would Make a Lot of Sense’ to Sign

The New York Giants aren’t done scouring the free agent market ahead of 2024 training camp, as the team is reportedly hosting veteran guard Greg Van Roten on an official “visit” according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

NFL insider Josina Anderson later clarified that this free agent visit will occur on Monday, July 22, the same day Fowler reported its existence.

Van Roten is a former 71-game starter at the professional level. He spent the past year in Las Vegas with new Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, putting together one of his better seasons with a 75.3 grade overall on Pro Football Focus over 1,025 snaps.

Many reacted to this news on social media, including The Athletic’s NYG beat writer Dan Duggan, who said: “For what would likely be a minimum contract at this stage, it would make a lot of sense to add a veteran who started 17 games for Carmen Bricillo last season.”

NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton also acknowledged that Van Roten would be strong competition for Aaron Stinnie in that top backup guard spot behind Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan Jr. That becomes a really crucial role if Evan Neal struggles in camp or is slowed working his way back from injury — since Eluemunor would likely move to right tackle in this scenario.

“If Greg Van Roten is signed, GVR becomes that [third guard] and could be a sign [the] Giants are protecting themselves even more should Evan Neal falter or not be healthy,” Stapleton reacted. Adding: “Good to have experienced options when you relied on developmental options that were not up to the jobs last season. Different approach that might not have the higher ceiling, but absolutely the higher floor.”

Greg Van Roten Had Best Season Under Giants OL Coach Carmen Bricillo & Is Long Island Native

Giants fans might remember Van Roten a bit from his stint with the crosstown rival New York Jets, but he was at his best with the Raiders under Bricillo.

Despite being charged with five sacks allowed in 2023, Van Roten achieved one of the top pass-blocking efficiency ratings of his career at a 97.8. His only better campaign yielded a 97.9 efficiency score with the Carolina Panthers in 2019 — although he played 180 fewer pass-blocking snaps that year.

On that note, Van Roten only allowed 21 quarterback pressures last season, which ranked tied for eighth among all guards that played a minimum 50% of snaps in 2023.

Generally speaking, Van Roten has been graded as a much more consistent pass protector than a run blocker throughout his career. Having said that, he put together one of his best run-blocking campaigns with Bricillo as well, earning a 68.5 mark in Las Vegas.

A couple of more pros on bringing in Van Roten — he was not charged with a single penalty over 1,025 right guard snaps last year and he’s a Long Island native from Rockville Centre.

Will Evan Neal Be Ready for Giants Training Camp?

Stapleton hinted this in his response, but there are one or two more questions that come to mind after this visit. For example, is Neal ready and available for training camp?

“Neal is the one I’m most curious to find out about when the full roster reports tomorrow,” Duggan voiced on the matter on July 22. “He didn’t look good physically in the spring. We’ll see if six weeks was enough time for him to get 100%.”

Going one step further, another signing wouldn’t bold well for the progress of 2022 fifth rounder Marcus McKethan. The Giants already made things more difficult for disappointing OL draft picks like McKethan and Joshua Ezeudu this offseason, bringing in veterans Stinnie, Austin Schlottmann and Matt Nelson. Would another experienced addition virtually seal the deal for McKethan this summer, or would one of the earlier vet signings be replaced?

It’ll be interesting to see if an agreement gets done between Van Roten and the Giants in the coming hours or days, and for how much guaranteed money.