Giants Host Recovering 1st-Round Pick Trying to Solve Andrew Thomas Problem

It only took one game for the New York Giants to acknowledge they need a new plan to replace left tackle Andrew Thomas. That plan could involve former Arizona Cardinals first-round draft pick D.J. Humphries, who visited with the Giants on Tuesday, October 22.

The problem is Humphries, the 24th player taken in the 2015 NFL draft, is “recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Turning to a crocked veteran to replace Thomas, who landed on injured reserve with a foot problem, is a risky and curious move. To some, it’s a sign the Giants are panicking and struggling to react to a poor initial plan for coping without their best offensive lineman.

D.J. Humphries Visit Exposes Giants Plan

Replacing Thomas was never going to be easy, but the decision to put guard Josh Ezeudu at left tackle backfired spectacularly against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. Ezeudu was part of a line that surrendered seven sacks, with Thomas’ stand-in responsible for two of those sacks, as well as three pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

That performance likely prompted the visit of Humphries, but Ezeudu floundering shouldn’t have surprised the Giants. Not when it’s happened before, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, who believes the Giants are “scrambling because they realize their plan to play Josh Ezeudu at LT was misguided (again). And it becomes clearer that playing Evan Neal isn’t even a consideration.”

Duggan’s reference to Evan Neal is telling. The seventh-overall pick in 2022 has been a disaster at right tackle, but Neal did play some left tackle during his collegiate days at Alabama, experience the Giants appear content to ignore.

Leaving Neal in the cold is reason to trade the draft flop in the eyes of one reporter. The idea is likely to gain traction if the Giants recruit a veteran replacement for Thomas.

Last season Justin Pugh filled that role, but the 34-year-old isn’t about to do the same this year. That leaves Humphries as a strong candidate.

He’s been solid when healthy, earning a Pro Bowl berth in 2021. Humphries is also a natural fit at the position, one whose presence would prevent the Giants from having to reshuffle the rest of the O-line.

Giants Need Stability Without Andrew Thomas

What the Giants need more than anything during Thomas’ absence is stability. They won’t find a like-for-like replacement for the All-Pro, but a quietly competent performer would be a huge upgrade over Ezeudu.

Six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick explained on “The Pat McAfee Show,” why the Giants current plan is doing struggling quarterback Daniel Jones no favors.

Belichick, who also questioned who let running back Saquon Barkley leave in free agency, said the Giants are “playing a guy at left tackle who shouldn’t be playing left tackle. Evan Neal’s drafted in the first round, he doesn’t play. They have some UFA guards that are pretty suspect. It’s a tough line, and honestly I thought that, you know, the quarterback is trying to hang in there it’s just, it’s been tough sledding.”

The Giants need a new plan. It could mean shifting one of the few dependable starters, Jermaine Eluemunor from right tackle, but adding a proven LT like Humphries makes more sense.