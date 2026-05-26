Giants’ Latest Injury News From OTAs Will No Doubt Frustrate Fans

The New York Giants have kicked off another camp season with Organized Team Activities (OTAs), and although the presence of new head coach John Harbaugh has changed the feel, the latest injury news will give fans the worst kind of déjà vu.

According to The Athletic’s NYG beat reporter Dan Duggan, left tackle Andrew Thomas and wide receivers Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt are all dealing with injuries once again. The three former draft picks have become staples of the Big Blue injury list in recent years, especially over the summer, and this 2026 development is frustrating, to say the least.

Duggan noted that Slayton “came out to practice late but didn’t participate” on May 22 due to an offseason sports hernia surgery. He then discussed Hyatt and Thomas, who never seem to make it through a full camp without issue.

“Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt appeared to get injured while running routes early in practice,” Duggan relayed. “[Hyatt] rode an exercise bike briefly on the sideline before watching the rest of practice.”

“Left tackle Andrew Thomas didn’t participate during 11-on-11 periods,” he continued. “That’s part of a ramp-up plan for the All-Pro, who has struggled to stay healthy. Thomas is dealing with a ‘lingering’ shoulder injury, and there’s continued maintenance on his foot after he suffered a Lisfranc injury during the 2024 season. Thomas said the lighter workload is precautionary, with the focus on being ready for the season.”

Is Andrew Thomas & WR Injury News a Cause for Concern at Giants OTAs?

Although Thomas’ early absence appears to be part of the Giants’ plan to keep him healthy, fans would no doubt prefer that their $117 million tackle was actually cleared of all injuries. Instead, he has a “lingering” shoulder issue and concerns over his foot.

Then there’s Hyatt, who seems to get hurt running routes against air every spring and summer.

Granted, most fans wouldn’t bat an eye if Hyatt were cut before June. The draft bust has never shown that he has what it takes to make it in the NFL, but the health of the wide receiver position as a whole is more worrisome.

Star wideout Malik Nabers’ Week 1 status is still unclear, and Duggan noted Slayton’s current injury status.

“Harbaugh said Slayton had been trying to work through the sports hernia, but ‘we all agreed: just get it fixed,’” the reporter explained on May 22, quoting Harbaugh. He did add that Slayton is expected to be “100 percent for the start of camp.”

Big Blue did bulk up at the position this spring, adding Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin, and rookie Malachi Fields, but none of these pass-catchers can replace Nabers. And overall WR depth will be something worth monitoring if early injuries continue to mount.

Giants Need a Healthy Andrew Thomas in 2026

It goes without saying that Thomas’ injury status will be paramount if the Giants hope to be a playoff contender in 2026.

When on the field, Thomas has proven himself as one of the most dominant pass protectors in the game. The problem is that he never seems to be 100 percent healthy.

Managing Thomas’ injuries has become routine for the Giants, and that’s a scary realization. Even if the key offensive lineman is ready to go in Week 1 — and he is expected to be — keeping him healthy all season will be an even greater challenge.

Thomas turned 27 years old in January. As he gets closer to 30, his injury wear and tear will only get worse.

Considering how much the Giants rely on their OL anchor every season, his long-term health is the real concern going forward.